Asia-Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market was valued at $381.84 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $732 million by 2026.

According to the "Asia-Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market" report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study.

The Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market was valued at $381.84 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $732 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9% for the forecast period of 2019–2026. Molecular diagnosis is a method used to identify a disease at the molecular level, such as proteins, DNA, and RNA, in a tissue or fluid. Various tools are used to detect specific sequences of DNA or RNA that may or may not be associated with the disease such as single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), deletions, rearrangements, and insertions, which are used for diagnosis and prediction of various infectious diseases, cancer, and other genetic disorders.

The Asia-Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America, and Europe.

The market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and country. By application, it is segmented into colorectal, lung, hematological, breast, and others.. By end-user, it is categorized into hospitals, reference laboratories, and others (research institutes and academic institutes).

The Asia-Pacific oncology molecular diagnostics market is analyzed across Australia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Australia was the highest contributor with $91.26 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $175.55 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in incidences of cancer cases and surge in demand for faster diagnosis of cancer.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the globalAsia-Pacific Oncology Molecular Diagnostics market, include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, BioMérieux SA, Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Danaher Corporation, S.A., Novartis AG, and Siemens Healthcare.

