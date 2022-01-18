Global patient registry software market estimated to reach USD 3.2 Bn by 2030 I SPER Market Research
According to SPER Market Research, the global patient registry software market was valued at USD 1.5 Bn in 2021 & estimated to grow with CAGR of 14.8% by 2030.
According to SPER Market Research, the global patient registry software market was valued at USD 1.5 Bn in 2021 and estimated to reach USD 3.2 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.8%. Globally, a shift towards computerized registries is encouraged to make storage, sorting, reporting of data convenient for use in quality improvement, planning and delivery of direct care.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Patient Registry Software Market
The demand for patient registry software has substantially increased since the inception of COVID-19 infection across the globe. The patient registries help the healthcare providers understand the prognosis of disease and improve the effectiveness of treatments for varied population through the real clinical data derived from registries of patients across the globe. These registries help the healthcare providers to ensure personalized treatment to the patients through the access to their predetermined health problems, allergies and contraindications.
Driver: Growing adoption of EHRs
The adoption of electronic health records is increasing across the globe in order to improve patient care and store patient’s data on digital platforms. The EHRs products often include patient registry software or are compliant to add-on patient registry software. The worldwide transition to computerized records from paper-based storage is a leading driver for the patient registry software market.
Challenge: Unwillingness to adapt computerized registry
In developing countries, the paper-based registry tools are continuing to exit. In many rural areas, hospitals rely on spreadsheets or paper registries to maintain the record of patient’s data. The cost associated with adoption of EHRs also restrict the hospitals and physician to adopt patient registry software and pose as a significant challenge to the growth of patient registry software market.
Opportunity: Emergence of cloud-based registry solutions
Cloud-based patient registry solutions are providing improved data accessibility, user-friendly interface, and real time analysis. The data from cloud-based registry solutions can be extracted without any limitations to time, place or platform. The advantages offered by cloud-based solutions provide great opportunities to the growth of patient registry software market.
Patient Registry Software Market by Registry type:
Based on registry type, market has been segmented into disease registries, health service registries, product registries
Patient Registry Software Market by Software type:
Based on software type, the market is segmented into standalone software, integrated software
Patient Registry Software Market by Pricing Model:
Based on pricing model, the market is segmented into subscription model and ownership model.
Patient Registry Software Market by Deployment Model:
Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise models and web & cloud-based models.
Patient Registry Software Market by Database type:
Based on database type, the market is segmented into commercial databases, public databases.
Patient Registry Software Market by Functionality:
Based on functionality, the market is segmented into population health management, patient care management, health information exchange, point-of-care, product outcome evaluation, medical research & clinical studies.
Patient Registry Software Market by End User:
Based on End User, the market is segmented into government organizations & third-party administrators, hospitals and medical practices, private payers, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies and research centers. The government organizations & third-party administrators dominated the share of patient registry software market by end user owing to emergence of global pandemic and urgent need of patient registry software to provide better patient health management.
Patient Registry Software Market by Region:
North America owns the largest share of this market due to supportive government schemes, technological advancements and adoption of patient registry software for population health management.
