Global patient registry software market estimated to reach USD 3.2 Bn by 2030 I SPER Market Research

According to SPER Market Research, the global patient registry software market was valued at USD 1.5 Bn in 2021 & estimated to grow with CAGR of 14.8% by 2030.

NEW YORK, US, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global patient registry software market is projected to worth USD 3.2 Bn by 2030

According to SPER Market Research, the global patient registry software market was valued at USD 1.5 Bn in 2021 and estimated to reach USD 3.2 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.8%. Globally, a shift towards computerized registries is encouraged to make storage, sorting, reporting of data convenient for use in quality improvement, planning and delivery of direct care.

Browse report overview on "Global Patient Registry Software Market" at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Patient-Registry-Software.aspx

Impact of COVID-19 on the Patient Registry Software Market

The demand for patient registry software has substantially increased since the inception of COVID-19 infection across the globe. The patient registries help the healthcare providers understand the prognosis of disease and improve the effectiveness of treatments for varied population through the real clinical data derived from registries of patients across the globe. These registries help the healthcare providers to ensure personalized treatment to the patients through the access to their predetermined health problems, allergies and contraindications.

Request sample pages for global patient registry software market report and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Patient-Registry-Software.aspx?sample=1

Driver: Growing adoption of EHRs

The adoption of electronic health records is increasing across the globe in order to improve patient care and store patient’s data on digital platforms. The EHRs products often include patient registry software or are compliant to add-on patient registry software. The worldwide transition to computerized records from paper-based storage is a leading driver for the patient registry software market.

Challenge: Unwillingness to adapt computerized registry

In developing countries, the paper-based registry tools are continuing to exit. In many rural areas, hospitals rely on spreadsheets or paper registries to maintain the record of patient’s data. The cost associated with adoption of EHRs also restrict the hospitals and physician to adopt patient registry software and pose as a significant challenge to the growth of patient registry software market.

Opportunity: Emergence of cloud-based registry solutions

Cloud-based patient registry solutions are providing improved data accessibility, user-friendly interface, and real time analysis. The data from cloud-based registry solutions can be extracted without any limitations to time, place or platform. The advantages offered by cloud-based solutions provide great opportunities to the growth of patient registry software market.

Patient Registry Software Market by Registry type:

Based on registry type, market has been segmented into disease registries, health service registries, product registries

Patient Registry Software Market by Software type:

Based on software type, the market is segmented into standalone software, integrated software

Patient Registry Software Market by Pricing Model:

Based on pricing model, the market is segmented into subscription model and ownership model.

Patient Registry Software Market by Deployment Model:

Based on deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premise models and web & cloud-based models.

Patient Registry Software Market by Database type:

Based on database type, the market is segmented into commercial databases, public databases.

Patient Registry Software Market by Functionality:

Based on functionality, the market is segmented into population health management, patient care management, health information exchange, point-of-care, product outcome evaluation, medical research & clinical studies.

Patient Registry Software Market by End User:

Based on End User, the market is segmented into government organizations & third-party administrators, hospitals and medical practices, private payers, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies and research centers. The government organizations & third-party administrators dominated the share of patient registry software market by end user owing to emergence of global pandemic and urgent need of patient registry software to provide better patient health management.

Patient Registry Software Market by Region:

North America owns the largest share of this market due to supportive government schemes, technological advancements and adoption of patient registry software for population health management.

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. COVID-19 Impact of the Patient Registry Software Market

4.4. Market Trends

5. Global Patient Registry Software Market, By Registry Type, 2021-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Disease Registry

5.1.1. Diabetes Registries

5.1.2. Cardiovascular Registries

5.1.3. Cancer Registries

5.1.4. Rare Disease Registries

5.1.5. Asthma Registries

5.1.6. Chronic Kidney Registries

5.1.7. Orthopedic Registries

5.1.8. Other Disease Registries

5.2. Health Service Registries

5.3. Product Registries

5.3.1. Medical Device Registries

5.3.2. Drug Registries

6. Global Patient Registry Software Market, By Software Type, 2021-2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Standalone Software

6.2. Integrated Software

7. Global Patient Registry Software Market, By Pricing Model, 2021-2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Subscription Model

7.2. Ownership Model

8. Global Patient Registry Software Market, By Deployment Model, 2021-2030 (USD Million)

8.1. On-premise Model

8.2. Web & Cloud-based Models

9. Global Patient Registry Software Market, By Type of Database, 2021-2030 (USD Million)

9.1. Commercial Databases

9.2. Public Databases

10. Global Patient Registry Software Market, By Functionality, 2021-2030 (USD Million)

10.1. Population Health Management

10.2. Patient Care Management

10.3. Health Information Exchange

10.4. Point-of-Care

10.5. Production Outcome Evaluation

10.6. Medical Research & Clinical Studies

11. Global Patient Registry Software Market, By End User, 2021-2030 (USD Million)

11.1. Government Organizations & Third-party Administrators

11.2. Hospitals and Medical Practices

11.3. Private Payers

11.4. Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

11.5. Research Centers

12. Global Patient Registry Software Market, By Geography, 2021-2030 (USD Million)

12.1. North America

12.1.1. US

12.1.2. Canada

12.2. Europe

12.2.1. Germany

12.2.2. UK

12.2.3. France

12.2.4. Italy

12.2.5. Spain

12.2.6. Rest of Europe

12.3. Asia-Pacific

12.3.1. China

12.3.2. Japan

12.3.3. India

12.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.4. Rest of the World

12.4.1. Latin America

12.4.2. Middle East & Africa

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Share Analysis, By Key Players (2021)

13.3. Competitive Scenario

13.3.1. Product Launches

13.3.2. Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

13.3.3. Acquisitions

13.3.4. Expansions

13.3.5. Other Developments

14. Company Profiles

14.1. ArborMetrix

14.2. Armus

14.3. Cedaron

14.4. Conduent, Inc.

14.5. Dacima Software

14.6. Elekta AB

14.7. ESO Solutions

14.8. Evado Clinical

14.9. FIGmd

14.10. Global Vision Technologies

14.11. IBM Corporation

14.12. Ifa Systems AG

14.13. ImageTrend

14.14. IQVIA Holdings

14.15. Lumdex

14.16. McKesson Corporation

14.17. Medstreaming- M2S

14.18. OpenText Corporation

14.19. Optum

14.20. Ordinal Data Inc.

14.21. Phamax AG

14.22. Premier, Inc.

14.23. Syneos Health

14.24. Versaform Systems Corp

14.25. WIRB Copernicus Group

15. Appendix

About SPER Market Research:

SPER Market Research is one of the world’s most trusted market research, market intelligence, and consulting companies offering strategic research, custom research, market intelligence solutions, quantitative data collection, qualitative fieldwork, online research panel and consumer research. Headquartered in Noida city, the company has offices worldwide, and provides strategic & consulting services.

SPER Market Research is amongst the top market research company and we have served over 20 industries, with core offerings in Pharmaceutical/Healthcare, Business to Business research (B2B), Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetic, Dermatology, Dental, Herbal, Chemical, Consumer, Information Technology and other industries.