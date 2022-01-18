Aircraft Refueling Hose Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2030

Aircraft refueling hose market opportunity analysis & industry forecast from 2021-2030. The global market segmented by application, type, system, and region.

Private and commercial aircraft are fueled and refueled using an aircraft refueling hose. It can handle both jet fuel as well as higher-grade aromatic aviation gasoline. It can be used in gasoline cart hydrant service as it has high working pressure. The ability of these technologies to refuel aircraft both on land and in air during flight journeys, as well as significant reduction in flight route downtime, bodes well for industry growth during the forecast period. A few key developments in aircraft refueling hoses, such as advanced materials and increased fire-resistant characteristics, have contributed to the growing market size of the aircraft refueling hose market.

The key players analyzed in the report include ContiTech AG, JGB Enterprises, Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Eaton Corporation Inc, Husky Corporation, Delafield Corporation, Apache Inc., Elaflex, Cobham plc., AERO-HOSE, CORP.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 has taken a massive toll on the global economic activity, necessitating adaptation by individuals, organizations, governments, and businesses to this crisis. The spread of COVID-19, as well as the resulting lockdowns and supply chain disruptions, has adversely impacted the aerospace and defense industries, causing the suspension and delay of new defense projects of procurement and maintenance. The aircraft refueling hose market has been significantly impacted by restrictions and the temporary halts in the aircraft production, whereas the impact on the aftermarket has been comparatively lower due to the basic maintenance and monitoring requirements of combat aircraft.

Top Impacting Factor

Increase in demand for air-to-air refueling systems to support overseas deployments, surge in defense expenditure of countries, and rise in combat aircraft procurement are the major factors that drive the growth of the aircraft refueling hose market.

Increase in concern regarding accidents along with stringent government regulation, and high installations & maintenance cost hinders the growth of the aircraft refueling hose market.

Increase in commercial aircraft deliveries, and development of autonomous refueling are the growth opportunities for the aircraft refueling hose market.

Increase in Procurement of Combat Aircraft by Defense Organizations

Advanced aircraft are being procured by various defense organizations. The developed nations are adopting modern aircraft technologies to enable quick and precise defense responses. For instance, the Department of Defense has announced plans to purchase 2,456 F-35s. Allies are expected to purchase hundreds of additional F-35s, and eight countries are cost-sharing partners in the program. The F-35 promises significant military capability developments. The development of combat aircraft with advanced defense capabilities has motivated defense organizations to procure modern aircrafts such as F-35. For instance, the FY2020 defense authorization act funded F-35 procurement at $10.9 billion for 90 aircraft (60 F-35As, 10 F-35Bs, and 20 F-35Cs, an increase of 11 aircraft and decrease of $0.5 billion from the Administration’s request), including $1.4 billion in advance procurement, the requested level.

Increase in Autonomous Refueling

Currently, autonomous aircraft refueling is a concept in its early stage, with various developments being carried out to introduce the same in the market. However, more sophisticated control systems, such as relative positioning systems, data link systems, and remote aerial vehicle operators must be developed for aircraft fuel system to come in existence. The goal of autonomous refueling is to integrate manned and unmanned operations seamlessly. For instance, aircraft refueling will be designed to utilize the existing standardized voice command and control (C2) messages and procedures that are translated into data link messages that the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) computer can process.

Key Benefits of the Report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the aircraft refueling hose market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges the aircraft refueling hose market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the market growth scenario of aircraft refueling hose market.

The report provides a detailed aircraft refueling hose analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

Questions Answered in the Aircraft Refueling Hose Market Research Report:

Who are the leading players in the aircraft refueling hose market?

What are the critical challenges faced by manufacturers in the aircraft refueling hose market?

What are the market trends, driving factor and opportunities involved in this market?

What are the key segments covered in the aircraft refueling hose market?

What are the future projections of aircraft refueling hose market that would help in taking further strategic steps?

