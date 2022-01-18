Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Size and Share 2022 Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Healthy CAGR, Future Demands, Growth Factors, Segmentation, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Updates and Forecast to 2027 | Market Reports World

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global “Pharmacy Automation Systems Market” 2022 research report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Pharmacy Automation Systems market. The key factors such as market size, revenue analysis, market value, and quantity are explained. This study analyses market maturity analysis, concentration, and scope of development across the region. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Pharmacy Automation Systems market.

“Global Pharmacy Automation Systems market was valued at US$ 2906 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 4339.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027.”

Covid-19 Impact On Pharmacy Automation Systems Industry:

The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the Pharmacy Automation Systems Market. With the industries. Major companies have suspended their operations in different locations due to the lockdown and social distancing norms. Post pandemic, the industry expects a lot of requirements and demand owing to the rapid urbanization and growing need for wise use of area present.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Global Market Conditions and Competitors: - In this report, analysts compile existing research on COVID-19, share key insights, and help the reader to spot new market opportunities related to the pandemic. Topics include product development pipelines, diagnostic testing approaches, vaccine development programs, regulatory approvals, and much more.

Pharmacy Automation is the mechanization or automation of tasks and processes performed in pharmacy or other health care settings. It includes processes like medication dispensing, packaging, labeling, storage and retrieval systems and tabletop counters. Pharmacy automation not only streamlines pharmacy workflow and reduces the risk of errors, but they also enable hospitals to refocus pharmacy staff on direct patient-care activities.

Global Pharmacy Automation System key players include BD, Baxter International, Swisslog, Omnicell, etc. Global major four manufacturers hold a share of nearly 55%.

North America is the largest market, with a share of about 45%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific, both have a share of over 45 percent.

In terms of product, Automated Medication Dispensing is the largest segment, with a share of about 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Inpatient Pharmacy, followed by Outpatient Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, etc.

BD

Omnicell

YUYAMA

Baxter International

Swisslog Healthcare

TOSHO

Takazono

Parata

ScriptPro

GENERAL HEALTHY

ARxIUM

Willach

Suzhou Iron Tech

DIH Technology

Beijing Red Maple Smart Control Technologies

Huakang Chengxin Medical

Laoken Medical

Shenzhen Ruichizhiyuan Technology

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production in the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market experts’ opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Pharmacy Automation Systems market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Pharmacy Automation Systems market.

By Type:

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

Automated Packaging and Labeling Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Automated Medication Compounding Systems

Others

By Application:

Inpatient Pharmacy

Outpatient Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

• What is the growth potential of the Pharmacy Automation Systems market?

• Which product segment will take the lion’s share?

• Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

• Which application segment will experience strong growth?

• What growth opportunities might arise in the Pharmacy Automation Systems industry in the years to come?

• What are the most significant challenges that the Pharmacy Automation Systems market could face in the future?

• Who are the leading companies on the Pharmacy Automation Systems market?

• What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

• What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the Pharmacy Automation Systems market?

