Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities And Emerging Trends 2021-2027

Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Trends – Growing demand from the automotive industry

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report on the Non-Metal 3D Printing Market aims at exploring the unknown and coming up with solutions to the potential threats and challenges faced by the Non-Metal 3D Printing Market for the forecast period, 2021- 2027. The industry for non-metal 3D printing is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application in consumer products. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth.

The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Non-Metal 3D Printing Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business. The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2028 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.

The non-metal 3D printing market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the automotive industry. 3D printing offers the benefit of substituting cost-prohibitive and longer lead-time in CNC manufacturing, enabling decreased production costs, particularly in the production process involving intricate parts and components. Also, in-house 3D prototyping assists in regulating Intellectual Property (IP) violations or data leaks as everything is manufactured on-site.

The non-metal 3D printing market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, attributed to the increased investment for healthcare infrastructure growth. Also, leading manufacturing firms, especially automotive firms, supportive regulations, several space launches by renowned space agencies like ISRO, and increased investments in R&D for non-metal additive manufacturing drive the market growth in the region.

Key Highlights of Report

In March 2020, Stratasys announced the signing of a partnership agreement with m2nxt Solutions, a firm involved in smart manufacturing and a subsidiary of Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd., to expand in the manufacturing sector in India. The collaboration is intended to start a business for Industry 4.0 by merging expertise in smart manufacturing, 3D printing, and application consultations.

3D printed non-metals like ceramics finds extensive usage in dentistry, owing to its ability to fabricate custom-made dental implants & prosthesis and orthodontic equipment, including bridges and crowns.

Healthcare held the largest market share in 2019. One of the benefits is that the 3D printing non-metals such as plastics can be deployed for a 3D print soft touch in contact between bone and prosthetics, resulting in enhanced patient comfort and lessening the injury risks.

Top key vendors in Non-Metal 3D Printing Market include are:

Samsung Electronics, Hitachi, Novanta Inc., IPG Photonics, Rofin-Sinar Technologies, LG Electronics, Osram, Amkor Technology, Tokyo Electron Limited, and Han\'s Laser Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Are :

Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastic

Ceramic

Others

Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Liquid

Powder

Filament

Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace

Healthcare

Automotive

Electronics

Others

Regional Analysis:

The global Non-Metal 3D Printing Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Non-Metal 3D Printing Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.

Overview of the Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis\

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

