Pet Food Packaging Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

Emergen Research

The pet food packaging market is projected to reach value of USD 13.27 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet food packaging market is projected to reach value of USD 13.27 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market for pet food packaging can be attributed to high rate of pet adoption and growing trend of pet humanization. Various animal shelters and individual pet lovers are joining forces to educate people in order to increase awareness about pet adoption through social media or by organizing multiple camps. People have started to accept their pets as a member of their family. This perception has created significant increase in the demand for packed food products for animals.

The Global Pet Food Packaging Market Research Report published by emergen research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Pet Food Packaging industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Pet Food Packaging market along with crucial statistical data about the Pet Food Packaging market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/462

The marketing of a particular pet food is directly connected to visual graphics, nutritional ingredients, the method of feeding, and guidelines mentioned on the packet. Buyers are more likely to choose those products which have a package offering informative analysis of various nutrients in the packaged food.

In January 2020, Amcor plc. acquired Bemis Company, Inc. (U.S.), a manufacturer of packaging products. This acquisition would allow Amcor plc. to expand its customer base and enhance its presence in the global market. The investment is expected to help the acquirer to further strengthen its packaging capabilities for products such as pet care products, beverages, medicines, food, personal care products, and other consumer products.

November 2019, Huhtamaki launched its state-of-the-art flexible packaging unit in Egypt. Through this investment, Huhtamaki entered the manufacturing industry for flexible packaging in Africa.

The pet food packagingmarket in North America was valued at USD 3.14 Billion in 2019 and it is estimated to expand at a rate of 4.5% during the forecast period. The people in this region are more influenced by the on-the-go lifestyle and prefer ready-to-eat food, which is driving the pet food packaging market in the region.

Key players operating in the market are Amcor Plc, Mondi Plc, Smurfit Kappa, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, Goglio S.p.A, Huhtamaki OYJ, Berry Global Group Inc., Ardagh Group S.A, Transcontinental Inc., and AptarGroup, Inc

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Pet Food Packaging market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Pet Food Packaging market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Pet Food Packaging market.

or the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global pet food packaging market based on type of material, packaging type, animal type, and region as follows:

Types of Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027)

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Metals

Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027)

Cans

Pouches

Bags

Cartons

Animal Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–-2027)

Dog

Cat

Fish

Bird

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pet-food-packaging-market

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Pet Food Packaging industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Pet Food Packaging sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Pet Food Packaging industry.

The report further studies the latest technological and product developments of the regions and offers key insights into current and emerging trends. It also studies investment opportunities, consumption and production patterns, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, economic growth, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, government support, and presence of key players in each region. The key regions list comprises of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa along with their market size, market share, and revenue CAGR with key factors influencing the market growth.

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Pet Food Packaging Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Pet Food Packaging in this industry vertical?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Pet Food Packaging Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Pet Food Packaging Market Definition

1.2. Pet Food Packaging Market Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Pet Food Packaging Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Pet Food Packaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Pet Food Packaging Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Pet Food Packaging Market indicators analysis

4.2.2.Pet Food Packaging Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing energy consumption and prices

4.2.2.2. Rising government policies regarding energy efficiency

4.2.2.3. Increasing smart grid services

4.2.3.Pet Food Packaging Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Highly competitive with presences of local & global players

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Pet Food Packaging Market By Form Factor Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Pet Food Packaging Market By Input type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Pet Food Packaging Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Pet Food Packaging Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Pet Food Packaging Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/462

Related Reports:

Assessment Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market

3D Printing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

Digital Scent Technologies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-scent-technologies-market

FinFET Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/finfet-technology-mark

Lighting as a Service Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs