Mobile Medical Apps Market Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, and Forecasts Report 2027

The rising penetration of smartphones and growing internet connectivity in developing countries is propelling the demand of the market

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobile Medical Apps market is forecasted to be worth USD 17.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for mobile medical apps is experiencing increased demand due to the rapid increase in the prevalence of smartphones and the infiltration of advanced technologies in the industry. Digital health has surfaced as a successful venture, and it attracts various industries and organizations from the healthcare sector.

Mobile medical apps aid in managing one’s health, have access to important information whenever and wherever needed for the promotion of healthy living. The mobile medical apps are witnessing increased adoption, which is fostering market growth. Moreover, growing investment in health start-ups has also propelled the growth of the market. New manufacturers are coming with innovative ideas to create more customer-friendly to tap into emerging markets.

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, The University of California and eight other digital health companies will receive approximately USD 23 million in federal funding. The funding is for the development of mHealth and telehealth platforms that address the SARS-COV-2 pandemic.

There is a growing incidence of cardiovascular disease, which includes life-threatening conditions such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, and hyperlipidemia. The increased awareness regarding the disease is propelling the demand for the segment.

The free version of mobile medical apps is relatively robust for a medical reference resource, and several consumers install the free version. Many of the paid versions also have some of the contents that are accessible without any cost.

The android segment is leading the market for mobile medical apps. There are more than 325,000 healthcare apps available globally, and has taken over the iOS platform medical apps.

Companies profiled in the global Mobile Medical Apps market:

AliveCor Inc., Patientkeeper Inc., Philips, IMS Health Inc., Samsung Electronics, Nike, Medtronic, AT&T, Qualcomm, and Cerner, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Mobile Medical Apps Market on the basis of specialty, subscription, platform, end-user, and region:

Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Critical Care

Cardiology

Internal Medicine

Family Medicine

Emergency Medicine

Others

Subscription Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Free Subscription

Fee-Based Subscription

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Android

iPhone

iPad

Blackberry

Windows

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residents

Physician

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Mobile Medical Apps Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

