Annie Zhou Is Creating Waves In The Music Industry By Bringing Together Chinese And Western Instruments
Annie Zhou's band Amare Girls Band combines Chinese and Western Music for an amazing listening experience.
I always think about creating different kinds of music while maintaining the Chinese characteristic of music”UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Composer-Performer Annie Zhou plays the 21-string Chinese musical instrument Guzheng. She was trained by Guzheng Master Changyuan Wang, American composer Paul Novros and Vinny Golia. Annie pursued the MFA Performer/Composer program at California Institute of the Arts and received the Lilian Disney Scholarship.
— Annie Zhou
She now lives in Los Angeles, California, and has devoted herself to promoting Chinese instruments in the United States. She became the Vice-Chairman of the SINO-US Chinese Musician Association.
In her bid to promote Chinese music in the Western part of the world, she formed the Amare Girls Band. The all-female band consists of Annie Zhou – Composer/Guzheng performer, Shannon Canchola – Flute, Sasha Chandler – Violin, and Lei Liu – Pipa.
"I want to share Chinese instruments with the world. There is no boundary in music. It is one of the reasons that I started Amare Girls Band, and I am glad to work with such talented musicians", said Annie.
Annie Zhou brought her band "Amare Girls Band" to the 62nd LA County Holiday Celebration on 12/24/2021, and they received positive feedback from the audience. They performed the original song Amare Girls at this event composed by Annie Zhou. The band also performed at the 30th Qingdao International Beer Festival in 2020.
Annie Zhou said, "I believe you have to show your uniqueness to the listeners. One must give the music soul and personality. I always think about creating different kinds of music while maintaining the Chinese characteristic of music".
Her original songs were broadcast by music stations and used by many film composers in the United States. Her original compositions "Spring Sprouts," "Unsettled," "Countryside Rhapsody," and "Amare Girls" have all been awarded.
For more details, visit:
Website: www.anniezhouguzheng.com
YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCssOsD7tvIgz9VFrOkAxl4A
And follow on Facebook and Instagram @anniezhouguzheng
About Annie Zhou
Composer-performer Annie Zhou plays the Chinese musical instrument the Guzheng. She has devoted herself to promoting Chinese musical instruments in the United States. She has formed a band named Amare Girls Band. Listen on Spotify.
Jennifer Tsai
AMARE ARTS MANAGEMENT GROUP
info@amarearts.co
Watch Amare Girls Band at LA County Holiday Celebration 2021