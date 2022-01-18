Green Technology and Sustainability Market | Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Growth & Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Green Technology and Sustainability Market Trends – Increasing utilization of AI in the energy sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green technology and sustainability market size is expected to reach USD 68.22 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising awareness among consumers regrading environmental degradation and global warming. Increasing dependence on non-renewable energy technologies and excessive usage of fossil fuels have generated excessive carbon emissions and resulted in global warming. Government and private organization are developing and deploying green technologies to reduce pollution and protect or enhance the natural environment by conserving energy and natural resources, reduce or eliminate use of toxic agents, and stem pollution and waste. Increasing preference towards renewable sources of energy such as solar panels, wind turbines, and solar heating to minimize greenhouse gas emissions are other major factors driving revenue growth of the global green technology market. Solar energy is a popular type of green technology, which helps in reducing energy bills and dependency on fossil fuels.

Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Green Technology and Sustainability market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Utilization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the energy sector can enhance predictability of demand and supply for renewables across a distributed grid, assist in integration and reliability of renewables, improve energy storage, efficiency, and load management, and enable dynamic pricing and trading, which create market incentives. AI-guided autonomous vehicles have the ability to minimize greenhouse gas emissions through route and traffic optimization, eco-driving algorithms, and autonomous ride-sharing services.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Green Technology and Sustainability market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. General Electric, IBM, Enablon, Salesforce, Microsoft Corporation, Schneider Electric, ENGIE Impact, Intelex Technologies Inc., Cority Software Inc., and Sensus.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In July 2019, Emrgy Inc. signed an agreement with GE Renewable Energy about Micro Hydrokinetic technology. Emrgy Inc., which is a tech innovator, whose modular turbines harness the power of water as a clean and distributed energy resource. Through this partnership, hydropower turbines of Emrgy would be provided by GE Renewable Energy.

Internet of Things (IoT) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Companies across different verticals are increasingly adopting IoT-based energy solutions to minimize their carbon footprint and cut down energy bills.

Green building segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Growing trend towards green buildings to reduce carbon emissions and minimize energy bills is expected to further drive revenue growth of the green technology and sustainability market during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global green technology and sustainability market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud Computing

Internet of Things (IoT)

Digital Twin

Artificial Intelligence & Analytics

Blockchain

Cybersecurity

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Green building

Crop Monitoring

Carbon footprint management

Forest Monitoring

Air and Water Pollution

Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

Water Purification

Weather monitoring and forecasting

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

