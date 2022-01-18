Dahlia Maman of Parent Coach Me to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all want to enjoy our journey of parenthood. After all, our children are only little for a little while. We want to cherish those moments.

Of course, parenting can be overwhelming, but if we can shift our mindset, we can see our parenting journey as the greatest gift.

A parent coach can help parents be the best they can be.

Dahlia Maman is the founder of Parent Coach Me where she works with parents to engage their children with intention and purpose.

“I've always been drawn to children,” says Dahlia. “I always looked for the good in kids. Whether they were rambunctious or misbehaving, I found a way to connect with them.”

According to Dahlia, effective parenting is about the relationship you have with your child and honoring them as a unique person. Parent Coaching teaches parents to be more focused on their children's strengths.

“The hard truth of parenthood is that we are going to make mistakes; there is no instruction manual for being a parent,” says Dahlia. “With education and awareness, we can appreciate everyone for their differences and what makes them unique, even our own children.”

As the mom of four kids, Dahlia knows firsthand the trials and tribulations of parenthood.

“We’ve definitely come a long way with our four kids,” says Dahlia. “My husband and I are such a good team. It feeds down to our kids. They're secure and resilient and confident, because we have really put in the work.”

Parents face different problems based on the ages of their children, says Dahlia. Problems with younger children are more about discipline issues. As the kids get older, the challenges become more about homework battles and behavior with siblings. Dahlia says when we change our parenting method, the behavior shifts.

“I handle the toddler problems and the high school problem all the same way, because it all comes down to your relationships with the kids,” says Dahlia. “When you have a solid relationship, with a structure and boundaries, things fall into place.”

Dahlia says what children need is to feel evidence of your love for them every day. That's why it's so important to have such a joyful connection.

“No matter how old the children are, when you start connecting with them on a different level, there's a respect,” says Dahlia. “As you become more connected, the behavior shifts as well.”

