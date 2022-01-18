Embedded SIM Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

The global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 64.58 Billion by 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 64.58 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for data-driven decision-making solutions. Rising adoption of business intelligence and analytics solutions across different industries and sectors is another major factor expected to further boost growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market during the forecast period.

One of the report’s central components is the broad Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.This report encompasses the current scenario and growth prospects of Global Keyword for the period 2020 – 2025. The study is a meticulously framed, in-depth study, with multiple tables charts and graphs that provide vital information on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in that specific market.

Key market participants include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Qliktech Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Pegasystems Inc.

However, high cost to implement predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions is expected to restrain adoption, and in turn, impact growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.Increasing demand for data-driven decision-making solution and rising adoption of business intelligence and analytics solutions across different industries and sectors is driving predictive and prescriptive analytics market growth.

The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors.

The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects.Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research, is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market, including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Exhaustive coverage of the COVID-19 impact on the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics industry is a major attraction of the report. The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness.

The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics industry.

Solution segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to increasing application of predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions for fraud detection, debt management, and risk management in various sectors.

Emergen Research has segmented the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market on the basis of type, deployment, application, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Solutions

Customer relationship management

Fraud detection

Risk management

Performance management

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Human resource

Talent analytics

Sales & marketing

Marketing analytics

Behavioral analytics

Finance

Collection analytics

Operations

Distribution management

Inventory planning

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Retail

Telecommunication

Mining

Energy

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Government

Defense

BFSI

Logistics

Entertainment

Sports

Gaming

Others

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Valuable Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Definition

1.2. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market indicators analysis

4.2.2.Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing energy consumption and prices

4.2.2.2. Rising government policies regarding energy efficiency

4.2.2.3. Increasing smart grid services

4.2.3.Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Highly competitive with presences of local & global players

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market By Form Factor Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market By Input type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/predictive-and-prescriptive-analytics-market

