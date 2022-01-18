Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Study Report Based on Trend , Top Key Vendor , Size , Trend And Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Temperature Monitoring Systems Market Trend – Increasing adoption of temperature monitoring system in manufacturing industries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global temperature monitoring systems market size is expected to reach USD 6.23 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing adoption of temperature monitoring systems across a wide range of end-use sectors, technological advancements in temperature monitoring technology, rising investment for technological research activities, and growing demand for advanced temperature monitoring devices. Temperature monitoring system helps to capture fluctuations of a patients’ body temperature or monitor indoor climatic conditions and provides timely notifications. Major components of these systems are sensing technology, thermal buffer, data storage, temperature measurement system, alarm, and software.

A novel report on global Temperature Monitoring Systems market is published by Emergen Research, offering current developments and emerging trends of the market. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Temperature Monitoring Systems market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

These systems are used in a wide range of industries such as food processing, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies. Rapid advancements of technologies such as implementation of IoT and wireless technology in temperature measurement systems has made it easier to install, maintain controlled indoor climate, and manage these systems remotely from anywhere. Growing demand for contactless thermometers in the healthcare industry is expected to continue to drive market growth going ahead.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Temperature Monitoring Systems market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Temperature Monitoring Systems market:

3M, Abb Ltd., Deltatrack, Emerson Electric, Fluke Corporation, Honeywell, Monnit Corporation, Omega Engineering, Rees Scientific, and SensoScientific, Inc.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In May 2020, Zook introduced a medical-grade thermometer named Infra Temp. This device offers contactless temperature recording of a patient in less than one second.

Non-contact-based temperature monitoring system segment revenue is expected to register a 3.9% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing requirement for continuous temperature measurement during manufacturing or research and development activity in various application sectors.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid development in e-commerce and industrial sectors, and increasing number of healthcare facilities.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global temperature monitoring systems market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems

Conventional Temperature Monitoring Systems

Wireless Temperature Monitoring Systems

Temperature Measuring Strips and Labels

Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System

Thermal Imagers

Pyrometers & IR Thermometers

Fiber Optic Thermometers

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Analog

Digital

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Greenhouse

Cold Storage

Hospital Room and Patient Monitoring

Laboratory Temperature

Manufacturing Area

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare and Life Science Facilities

Medical Device Manufacturing Companies

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Chemical and Petrochemical Manufacturers

Energy and Power Generation Companies

Food and Beverage Product Manufacturers

Others

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

