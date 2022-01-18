Wireless Electronic Health Records Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing utilization of advanced technologies and devices to enhance quality and tracking of clinical information of patients

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wireless Electronic Health Records (EHRs) market size is expected to reach USD 91.72 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing deployment and use of more advanced technologies and devices to enhance treatment quality and efficiency in tracking clinical information of patients. Benefits obtained by deploying wireless EHRs include reduced medical errors, improved patient care and safety, and reduction in healthcare costs. Connected EHRs over secure wireless or the Internet enable remote access to medical records via satellite sites, or even from home. Convenience and quick access to patient information by authorized healthcare personnel to enable faster response and enhanced treatment are other key factors expected to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Wireless Electronic Health Records Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Wireless Electronic Health Records market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Wireless Electronic Health Records market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Abbott Laboratories, Drägerwerk AG, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic plc, Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., and Carematix Inc.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In October 2020, KareXpert launched a new integrated, cloud-based platform, with built-in EHR in India. The new platform is expected to help healthcare facilities in the country to go paperless. The new platform is suited for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and has ability to support patients, nurses, and doctors on mobile and desktop devices, by compiling data involving medication administration requests, computerized physician order entry, and patient health records. The platform has the potential to support multi-facility location hospitals to have integrated EHR per patient on a real-time basis.

Wireless electronic health records devices segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increase preference for remote patient monitoring and need for timely intervention to prevent acute exacerbations of chronic illness are major factors boosting demand for wireless electronic health record devices.

Clinical segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Ability of wireless EHRs to provide clinical functions such as results management, health information and data, decision supports, and order entry and support is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wireless electronic health records market on the basis of type, application, end-use, specialty, mobile technologies, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wireless Electronic Health Records Software

Wireless Electronic Health Records Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Administration

Pharmacy

Clinical

Radiology

Nursing

Laboratory

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Long-term Care Facilities

Physician Offices

Hospitals

Others

Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Neurology

Cardiology

Urology

Orthopedic

Pediatrics

Ophthalmology

Oncology

General Surgery

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Others

Mobile Technologies Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial Cellular

Wireless LANs

Bluetooth

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Satellites

Zigbee

WiMAX

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

