Location Analytics Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Location Analytics Market Trends – Increasing demand for geographical predictive analytics

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global location analytics market size reached USD 14.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global location analytics market revenue growth is expected to be driven significantly by increasing application of spatial data and analytics across various industries. Increasing use of social networks for customer engagement is also expected to act as a catalyst for revenue growth of the global location analytics market going ahead. Rising demand for geographical predictive analytics is expected to further boost revenue growth of the global location analytics market revenue in the near future.

Emergen Research has recently published a new report on the Global Location Analytics market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Location Analytics market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Google LLC, Esri Global Inc., Precise.ly Inc., TomTom N.V., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Sparkgeo Consulting Inc., PlaceIQ, Inc., Geoblink SL, and Galigeo others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Rising adoption of location analytics solutions among end-users is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The indoor segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing use of smartphones with technologically advanced location-based services.

The sales & marketing optimization segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing use of location analytics to optimize marketing and sales by executing different marketing and advertisement activities based on location data.

The transportation and logistics segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to implementation of location analytics in the transportation and logistics industry for simplifying supply chain operations and decreasing operational uncertainty by effective decision-making.

The report further segments the global Location Analytics market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global location analytics market on the basis of component, location, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor

Outdoor

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Customer Experience Management

Risk Management

Remote Monitoring

Emergency Response Management

Sales & Marketing Optimization

Supply Chain Planning and Optimization

Location Selection and Optimization

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Government

Others

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Location Analytics market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Location Analytics market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

