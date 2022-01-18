Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks Market Revenue to Cross USD 2,583.06 million in 2028 Says, The Insight Partners

Non-invasive Ventilation Masks Market, by Product – 2021 & 2028

Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks Market: Rising Prevalence 0f Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study, titled "Non-invasive Ventilation Masks Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product; Application; End User; and Geography," the market is expected to reach US$ 2,583.06 million in 2028 from an estimated value of US$ 1,776.04 million in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and infectious diseases worldwide is boosting the demand for non-invasive ventilation masks. However, side effects associated with NIV masks may hamper the market's growth during the forecast period.

The scope of the non-invasive ventilation masks market includes the product, application, end user, and the geography. Based on the region, the non-invasive ventilation masks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the non-invasive ventilation masks market, emphasizing various parameters, such as market trends and opportunities, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. It also includes COVID–19 impact analysis across the regions.

Rising Prevalence 0f Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases

Chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases remains one of the most significant public health problems worldwide. It is the fourth leading cause of chronic morbidity and mortality in the US. For instance, according to the WHO, in 2018, around 75 million people worldwide suffered from moderate to severe COPDs. Globally, the burden of COPDs is expected to increase over the next decade due to the aging population and continued exposure to risk factors. Patients with underlying COPDs, who suffer from exacerbation of their diseases and hypercapnic dyspnoea or respiratory failure, are most likely to be successfully treated with non-invasive ventilation (NIV). NIV effectively relieves the pressure on the respiratory muscles, increases the tidal volume, decreases the respiratory rate, and decreases the work of diaphragmatic breathing, resulting in an improvement in oxygen supply, a decrease in hypercapnia, and an improvement in dyspnea.

NIV helps reduce intubation and mortality in patients with COPD exacerbation with respiratory failure. However, the type of mask may impact the success rate. A full-face mask is recommended over nasal masks for patients, who are seriously ill and suffer from ARF. The oronasal mask is the most widely used. The increasing prevalence of COPDs has significantly raised the need for NIV masks, aiding the global market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Non-invasive Ventilation Masks Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected industries worldwide. The pandemic has caused significant disruptions in various industries, such as manufacturing and healthcare. As a result of the spread of the disease, manufacturers and governments have taken extreme measures to produce more non-invasive ventilation masks, particularly reusable non-invasive ventilation masks and disposable masks, in response to the urgent demand from hospitals globally as a result of the pandemic, growing number of chronic diseases, along with a possible shortage of workforce and logistics in hospitals. Dräger received an order from the US government to supply respirators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The requirements and offerings would significantly fuel the non-invasive ventilation masks market growth during the pandemic.

Based on the product, the non-invasive ventilation masks market is segmented into non-invasive ventilation reusable masks and non-invasive ventilation disposable masks. In 2021, the non-invasive ventilation reusable masks segment led the global market, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the application, the non-invasive ventilation masks market is segmented into respiratory dysfunction, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, pneumonia, and others. The respiratory dysfunction segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to report the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the end user, the non-invasive ventilation masks market is segmented into ICU, pediatric, home care, and others. The ICU segment accounted for the most prominent market share in 2021. However, the home care segment is likely to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Non-Invasive Ventilation Masks Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ResMed, Inc.; Hamilton Medical; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.; Air Liquide Medical Systems; Dragerwerk KG & Co.; KGaA, Intersurgical Ltd.; BMC Medical; DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC.; Vyaire Medical, Inc.; and Armstrong Medical are the leading companies in the global non-invasive ventilation masks market.

