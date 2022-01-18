Ultra High Temperature Milk Market Study Report Based on Trend , Top Key Vendor , Size , Trend And Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Ultra High Temperature Milk Market Trends – Rise in online grocery shopping

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk market size is expected to reach USD 113.94 Billion in 2028 and register a significantly robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand among consumers for read-to-eat and convenience dairy products is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Demand for ready-to-eat dairy products has been increasing over the last few years on account of busier lifestyle of consumers and rising disposable income, among others. Extended shelf life of UHT milk, convenience, and ease of use are other factors which boosting revenue growth of the market. Advancements in pasteurization technology is projected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Aseptic processing and packaging offers several advantages over traditional pasteurization. Less requirement for refrigeration during storage and distribution, lower energy costs, and extended shelf life are some of the advantages offered by the aseptic processing and packaging.

Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Ultra High Temperature Milk Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Ultra High Temperature Milk market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Nestlé S.A., Lactalis Group, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Danone S.A., Arla Foods, Amcor plc, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, Sodiaal Group, Clover Industries Limited, and Almarai Company.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In March 2019, Nestlé inaugurated its new liquid milk production line at its Villa Nueva Plant. Launch of the new production line would allow the company to enter into production of liquid milk with added value. The new production line allows manufacturing of 10 million liters per year of liquid products with added value using the UHT method.

Unflavored segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Cost-effectiveness of unflavored milk in comparison to flavored milk coupled with less refrigeration factor is boosting its demand among food outlet chains, small scale restaurants, and for production of homemade beverages.

Semi skimmed segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Less fat content in semi-skimmed milk than in whole milk and high calcium are factors driving revenue growth of this segment.

Europe accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global UHT milk market in 2020. Increasing demand for aseptic dairy foods and UHT processed and packaged dairy products in countries such as Germany, Spain, France and Italy are expected to boost market growth in the region.

Furthermore, the report divides the Ultra High Temperature Milk market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk market on the basis of product, fat content, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Liters, 2018–2028)

Flavored

Unflavored

Fat Content Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Liters, 2018–2028)

Whole

Semi Skimmed

Skimmed

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

