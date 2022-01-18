Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Is Highly Growing in Industry with Good Revenue by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Endpoint Protection Platforms Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a new report on the Global Endpoint Protection Platforms market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Endpoint Protection Platforms market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) market size is expected to reach USD 20.79 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global endpoint protection platforms market revenue growth is driven to a significant extent by rising trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and surge in incidence of cyber-attacks globally.

Endpoint protection platforms are used in cybersecurity programs to protect users against illegal activities and security and data breaches. Cyber security has become a crucial issue as majority of companies are implementing remote-work due to COVID-19 pandemic. This has also boosted demand for endpoint protection platforms. Although remote working is not a new concept, the trend of remote working has increased substantially due to COVID-19 pandemic. Work from home during lockdowns has created tremendous traction for the BYOD trend. As companies are encouraging BYOD, they are also certifying deployment of agent-less security solutions that can protect their data on these devices.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Cisco Systems, Carbon Black, Fortinet, Symphony Technology Group, Microsoft Corporation, CrowdStrike, Kaspersky, Palo Alto Networks, F-Secure, and Check Point Software Technologies. in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In July 2021, Symphony Technology Group (STG) completed the acquisition of McAfee’s enterprise security software business for USD 4 Billion. The acquisition will continue to strengthen McAfee’s cybersecurity industry. It will also allow McAfee to focus on consumer business and accelerate its strategy to be a leader in personal security for consumers.

Cloud-based segment accounted for relatively larger revenue share in 2020 due to its easy maintenance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based deployment offers enterprise-class security and web-based control for endpoints. It allows organizations to use endpoint protection platforms without the need for help of any IT staff.

Large enterprises segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increased investment from these enterprises in endpoint security to protect their data and growing prevalence of BYOD trend. These enterprises are at greater risk of data theft with large number of employees working for them. Moreover, availability of high capital and rapid adoption of advanced technologies by these large enterprises is contributing to growth of this segment.

The report further segments the global Endpoint Protection Platforms market on the basis of product types and applications and provides insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global endpoint protection platforms market on the basis of services, deployment mode, organization size, end-use, and region:

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Professional Services

Integration and Implementation

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecom

Retail and eCommerce

Manufacturing

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Education

Others

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Endpoint Protection Platforms market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Endpoint Protection Platforms market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

