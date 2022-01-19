Twanna M. Evans "A Renowned Founder of Own Your Fly, LLC"

UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twanna M. Evans is a native of Rock Hill, SC and currently resides in Columbia, SC. She has 4 children and 2 grandchildren. Twanna is the founder of Own Your Fly, LLC which was established in 2017. It was born out of a desire to press forward into greater. She decided to stop being ashamed of past decisions and instead own it all. By owning it all she discovered her ‘fly.’

The resounding message of Own Your Fly, LLC is to accept your mishaps and mistakes and own them all. Then you will Own Your Fly. As a result of owning her fly, Twanna has earned several certifications, accreditations, and is currently pursuing her Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice at Benedict College. In addition to her personal accomplishments, she shares her experiences and wisdom as a mentor and co-partner in the Girls Empowerment Network and a Certified Purpose Coach.

Twanna is a member and Young Women’s Leader of the Sandy River Upper Division Baptist Association. She has also shared a portion of her story in the Our Journey to Purpose anthology and is currently working on her first memoir. Twanna Evans’ personal faith and confidence is evident in every aspect of her life. Her mantra is simply, “Let It Be.”

