Needle Coke Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2028

Needle Coke Market Trends – Increased application in lithium-ion batteries

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global needle coke market size is expected to reach 2,075.51 Kilotons in 2028 in terms of volume consumed and register a steady CAGR of 10.55% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Needle coke market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing usage in production of graphite electrodes for the steel industry and shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles. Needle coke is a premium grade, high value petroleum coke used in the manufacturing of graphite electrodes of very low Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE) for the Electric Arc Furnaces (EAFs) widely deployed in the steel industry. These electrodes are used to melt steel scrap.

A novel report on global Needle Coke market is published by Emergen Research, offering current developments and emerging trends of the market. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Needle Coke market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

Volatility in global natural gas and crude oil prices due to demand and supply fluctuations will limit market growth to some extent. While the usage of petroleum-based needle coke results in production of graphite electrodes with a lower CTE, there are certain significant disadvantages of using petroleum-based needle coke as well. One of the disadvantages is the potential shortage of petroleum-derived needle coke as petroleum prices continue to rise. Moreover, petroleum needle coke cost is driven even higher owing to the required filtration process to remove a significant portion of ash content from the decant oil.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Needle Coke market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Needle Coke market:

Asbury Carbons Inc., Baosteel Corporation, Graftech International Ltd., Indian Oil Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co. Ltd., Phillips 66 Company, Posco Chemical, Sumitomo Corporation, Shandong Weijiao Holding Group Co. Ltd., and CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Petroleum-based needle coke segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. This is a crucial ingredient used in the production of synthetic graphite electrodes for EAFs used in the steel industry and in lithium-ion battery anode material.

Super-premium grade segment among the grade segments accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Super-premium grade needle coke is being increasingly adopted owing to its low sulfur content and exceptional inherent properties. It exhibits low puffing rate, low coefficient of thermal expansion, and larger particle size, which allow 5% higher productivity in steel recycling.

Graphite electrodes segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Graphite has various properties such as high thermal conductivity and is resistant to heat. It is used under harsh conditions, such as in high-temperature settings and applications, and is therefore desired to have low thermal expansion coefficients, which makes it ideal for usage as main heating elements in EAFs.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global needle coke market on the basis of product type, grade, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018-2028)

Coal-based Needle Coke

Petroleum-Based Needle Coke

Shaft Calciner

Rotary Kiln

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018-2028)

Intermediate Grade

Premium Grade

Super-Premium Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018-2028)

Graphite Electrodes

Silicon Metal and Ferroalloys

Lithium-ion Anode

Carbon Black

Rubber Compounds

Other Applications

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons; 2018-2028)

Aluminum and Steel Industry

Automotive

Semiconductor

Other End-use

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Needle Coke Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

