Increasing Demand of foodservice entities will Influence Growth of the Commercial Undercounter Dishwasher Market

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “commercial undercounter dishwasher market by product, end-user, and distribution channel: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global commercial undercounter dishwasher market size was valued at $2,864.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,072.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The eating-out culture is gaining high traction across the globe. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), dining out is more frequent among the younger, employed, unmarried, higher income group, urban resident, highly educated, and male population. As per the study of the NCBI, people who skip breakfast showed a higher tendency to eat out more frequently. Over the past few decades, the eating-out culture has increased significantly, due to increase in employment among women, rise in number of nuclear families, and surge in household income.

Scope Of Commercial Undercounter Dishwasher Market :-

The global commercial undercounter dishwasher market is segmented on the basis of product, end-user, distribution channel, and region.

By end-user, it is segregated into hotels, restaurants, and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, and online sales channel.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The key players profiled in this report include :-

AB Electrolux

Ali Group SRL

CMA Dishmachine

Fisher & Paykel Appliances, Inc.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

JLA Ltd.

Jacksons WWS, Inc.

Miele & Cie KG

The Clarke Associates Co.

Winterhalter Gastronom GmbH

Key findings of the study

By product, the low temperature segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,912.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,691.6 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the restaurants segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,591.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,187.2 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,676.1 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,308.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Snapshot

2.2.Key findings

2.2.1.Top investment pocket

2.3.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key forces shaping global commercial undercounter dishwasher industry/market

3.2.1.Bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2.Bargaining power of buyers

3.2.3.Thereat of new entrants

3.2.4.Threat of substitutes

3.2.5.Intensity of competitive rivalry

3.3.Market dynamics

3.3.1.Drivers

3.3.1.1.Increase in popularity of dining-out culture

3.3.1.2.Rise in number of small-sized foodservice entities

3.3.1.3.Expansion of the foodservice industry in emerging markets

3.3.2.Restraints

3.3.2.1.Long replacement cycle

3.3.2.2.High cost involved

3.3.3.Opportunities

3.3.3.1.Increase in penetration of robotics and artificial intelligence-guided dishwashers

3.3.3.2.Smart dishwashers is expected to drive the market

3.3.4.COVID-19 impact analysis

3.3.5.Player positioning



