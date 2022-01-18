Eubiotics Market | Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Eubiotics Market Trends – Increasing use of eubiotics in poultry sector

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global eubiotics market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors projected to drive market revenue growth include increasing global consumption of meat, specifically chicken, milk, and eggs owing to a rapidly growing global population, shift in dietary preferences, changing food consumption patterns, rising demand for manufactured feed, and increasing awareness about feed quality on livestock health and wellness. In addition, increasing incidence of poultry disease outbreaks have resulted in more stringent regulations and norms being implemented by governments, which is a factor prompting livestock farmers to increase focus on livestock health and shift towards more healthy feeds and additives. Use of traditional antibiotic growth promoters in animal farming has been banned in various countries as it posed health challenges over the years. The ban has resulted in a rapid shift towards eubiotics as an alternative to antibiotics. Manufacturers have introduced targeted solutions to boost the immunity of livestock against bacterial and viral infections, enhance lactose tolerance levels, and improve digestive efficacy.

A novel report on global Eubiotics market is published by Emergen Research, offering current developments and emerging trends of the market. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Eubiotics market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

The poultry segment is expected to register the highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing meat and egg consumption globally. Major factors driving revenue growth of this growth are increasing global population and rising demand for high quality meat.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/577

Some Key Highlights in the Report

On 10 December 2020, BASF and Adifo Software announced the launch of a new digital solution for the animal agriculture value chain. Integration of BASF’s sustainability analytics into Adifo’s BESTMIX feed formulation will enable customers along the animal agriculture value chain to strategically manage and optimize feed formulation based on nutrition and cost while taking environmental sustainability aspects into consideration.

In January 2019, Cargill’s European poultry business acquired Poland’s Konspol to provide value-added poultry products to global consumers.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register a comparatively faster revenue CAGR than other regional markets due to industrialization of livestock, growing population, and rising demand for meat in countries such as Japan, India, and China. In addition, development of various alternatives to traditional antibiotic growth promoter to enhance immune system of livestock in countries in the region is expected to support market growth going ahead.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Eubiotics market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Eubiotics market:

BASF SE, Novus International, Lallemand Inc., Cargill Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kemin Industries, Lesaffre Group, Behn Mayer Group, Yara International ASA, and DuPont.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

For More Details On this Report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/eubiotics-market

Emergen Research has segmented the eubiotics market on the basis of product, form, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Organic Acids

Essential Oils

Exogenous Enzymes

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Solid

Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Gut Health

Immunity

Yield

Production

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/577

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Features of the Eubiotics Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

Explore Similar Reports offered by Emergen Research:

Biomaterials Market By Type https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biomaterials-market

Emulsifiers Market By Product Type https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/emulsifiers-market

Human Capital Management Market Growth https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/human-capital-management-market

Top 10 Leading Companies Operating in Affective Computing Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-leading-companies-operating-in-affective-computing-market

Technical Insulation Market Overview https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/technical-insulation-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.