Business Intelligence Market to Reach USD 43.03 Billion by 2028; Rapid Digitization and Robust Demand for Data Personalization to Foster Market Development: Fortune Business Insights™

Companies Profiled in the BI Market: Microsoft Corporation, Tableau Software, LLC (Salesforce), IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, QlikTech International AB, Sisense Inc., Board International S.A, Logi Analytics, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Micro Strategy Incorporated, Informatica LLC, Domo, Inc., Hitachi Vantara LLC (Pentaho), TARGIT, Yellowfin International Pty Ltd, Arcadia Data Inc., Infor (Birst), BITAM, 1010data, Inc., Dundas Data Visualization, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global business intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 43.03 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The market stood at USD 22.26 billion in 2020 and reached USD 24.05 billion in 2021. Rapid digitization, emergence of several online businesses, and strong demand for data personalization are expected to boost the market’s growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled “Business Intelligence Market, 2021-2028.”

BI is an analytic data software that tracks data and provides streamlined information to organizations, which helps them take effective business decisions. Rapid digitization leads to enormous data fragmentation, thereby necessitating the need for data analytics software. Further, the emergence of several online businesses and startups may augment the adoption of BI. In addition, the rising demand for effective data management solutions is expected to fuel market development during the upcoming years.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/business-intelligence-bi-market-103742

List of Key Players Profiled in this Market Report

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)

Tableau Software, LLC (Salesforce) (Washington, U.S.)

IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.)

SAS Institute Inc. (North Carolina, U.S.)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.)

Sisense Inc. (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

Domo, Inc. (Utah, U.S.)

Yellowfin International Pty Ltd (Melbourne, Australia)

Infor (Birst) (New York, U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation -

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 8.7 % 2028 Value Projection USD 43.03 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 22.26 Billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Component; Deployment; Enterprise Size; Application; End-use Industry; Growth Drivers Cloud Computing and Big Data to Have a Greater Impact on BI Solutions



Pitfalls & Challenges Expensive IT Infrastructure Investments to Impede Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact

Rising Dependence On Digital Technologies to Fuel Market Progress

This market is expected to be positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the rising adoption of digital technologies and remote working. The adoption of software streamlines work processes and helps manufacturers compete during the pandemic. Further, the adoption of the software helps businesses effectively manage data, thereby saving costs. In addition, factors such as the adoption of work-from-home, social distancing, increasing online presence are expected to boost the market’s growth.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/business-intelligence-bi-market-103742

Segments

By component, the market is segmented into solution and services. Based on deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. As per enterprise size, it is bifurcated into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). On the basis of application, it is categorized into supply chain analytic applications, financial performance and strategy management, CRM analytic operations, production planning analytic operations, services operations, workforce operations, and others. By end-user, it is divided into IT and telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, banking, finance, security, and insurance (BFSI), and others. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Incorporation of Cloud and Big Data Services to Spike Market Growth

The rising adoption of cloud-based services is expected to increase business intelligence technology’s adoption. The fragmentation of complex data leads to the adoption of effective data management services that streamline information gathering. The rising adoption of internet of things IoT services leads to the collection of a vast number of data. Analysts depend heavily on BI to help companies undertake effective decisions. Further, the adoption of big data and social media platforms has necessitated the adoption of data analytics software. Moreover, business intelligence technology helps companies improve their operations and survive the incessantly competitive market. These factors are likely to drive the business intelligence market growth.

However, high setup costs associated with BI infrastructure are expected to hinder the market progress.

Regional Insights

Swift Adoption and Development of Advanced Technologies to Fuel Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the business intelligence market share because of the rising adoption and development of advanced technologies. The market in North America stood at USD 6.67 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a significant market share in the upcoming years. Furthermore, advancements in digital infrastructure and several major manufacturers such as Tableau Software, LLC, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation are expected to boost market development.

In Asia-Pacific, the rapid expansion of businesses by manufacturers may boost market development. For example, Sinsense expanded its business throughout Australia in February 2020 to support its business intelligence and analytics demand. These factors are likely to boost market development.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/business-intelligence-bi-market-103742

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Engage in Partnerships to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market incorporate partnership strategies to improve their product portfolio and boost brand image. For example, Microsoft Corporation partnered with SAS Institute Inc. in June 2020 to boost the Microsoft Azure cloud and SAS Analytics development. Through this development, the company aims to incorporate SAS analytics into Microsoft’s cloud service portfolio. Further, novel product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and expansion strategies may enable the companies to enhance their global position.

Industry Development

January 2021: SAP SE completed the acquisition of Signavio GmbH to merge its Business Process Intelligence unit with Signavio’s portfolio to improve SAP’s services.

Quick Buy – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103742

Table Of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Business Intelligence Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix Global Business Intelligence Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Component (Value) Solution Analytical Applications Corporate Performance Management(CPM) Suites BI Platform Services By Deployment (Value) Cloud On-premise By Enterprise Size (Value) Small and mid-sized Enterprises Large Enterprises By Application (Value) Supply chain analytic applications CRM analytic operations Financial performance and strategy management Production planning analytic operations Others (workforce analytic operations, services operations) By End-use Industry (Value) BFSI IT and Telecommunication Retail and Consumer Goods Manufacturing Healthcare Others



TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/business-intelligence-bi-market-103742

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Remote Desktop Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, Manufacturing, Education, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cloud Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Solution (Cloud Business Intelligence (BI) Tools, Enterprise Information Management, Governance, Risk, and Compliance, Enterprise Performance Management, Analytics Solutions, and Others), By Deployment (Public, Private, and Hybrid), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, and Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Research & Education, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

United States Property Management Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), By Application (Residential and Commercial), By End-User (Property Managers, Housing Associations, Real Estate Agents and Others), and Country Forecast, 2021-2028

Digital Twin Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Parts Twin, Product Twin, Process Twin, and System Twin), By Application (Aircraft Engine Design and Production, Space-Based Monitoring, Fleet Management, Vehicle Designing & Simulation, Medical Device Simulation, and Others), By End-Users (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Electronics & Electrical/Machine Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Home & Commercial, IT and Telecom, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Email Marketing Software Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Channel (Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Customers (B2C)), By Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Application (Email Lead Generation, Sales Reporting, Customer Management, and Others), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

U.S. :+1 424 253 0390

U.K. : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd