Physiotherapy Equipment Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

Physiotherapy Equipment Market provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This being a completely noninvasive technique, involves very low risk. The increasing incidences of cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders and increased ailments due to sedentary lifestyle and urbanization, have created the need for Physiotherapy Equipment. Physiotherapy is used to treat ailments like injuries, fractures, joint disorders, amputation, back and neck pain, arthritis and post-operative conditions. Recently, with the development of technology, many new types of physiotherapy equipment have been introduced into the market.

The rising number of elderly population, growing incidences of cardiovascular diseases and neurological disorders are the drivers of global physiotherapy equipment market. Furthermore, urbanization and sedentary lifestyle have fuelled the need for physiotherapy equipment. Factors restraining the market growth are lack of trained professionals and lack of awareness about physiotherapy in developing regions.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Companies profiled in this report include BTL Industries, DJO Global, Enraf-Nonius, EMS Physio, Isokinetic, Patterson Medical, Radiance Medical Systems, Beijing Healtheast Technology & Development Co. Ltd., Power Medic A/S, Biosys Elettromedicali.

The global physiotherapy market is segment based on Equipment type, Application, End User and Geography. The equipment types considered in this report include Hydro Therapy Equipment, Electro Therapy Equipment, Heat and Cold Therapy Equipment, Treatment Equipment, CPM Unit, Multi Exercise Therapy Units, Shoulder, Arm and Hand Equipment, Leg, Knee and Foot Equipment, Suspension Aids and Traction Aids. Based on applications the global Physiotherapy equipment market, is classified into Orthopedics, Neurology, Cardiovascular and Pulmonary, Pediatric and Woman’s Health (Antenatal care, Post-natal Care).

The above markets are further sub-segmented, based on equipment type for cross sectional analysis. According to the end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics and Others. Geographically, the report is segmented into five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

