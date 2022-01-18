Los Angeles Group Wins BEST MUSIC VIDEO at Hispanic Film Festival

Best Music Video - Hispanic Film Festival ¿Cómo Sabré? Music Video So Foreign Productions

Music video produced by Los Angeles-based So Foreign Productions wins BEST MUSIC VIDEO at the Hispanic Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A music video by Los Angeles-based So Foreign Productions for the dance single ¿Cómo Sabré? has been awarded BEST MUSIC VIDEO at the Hispanic Film Festival in Los Angeles.

The Hispanic Film Festival recognizes film and video projects produced by, directed by, or starring a Latino/Latina.

This year's festival is hosted by actor/producer Luis Avilez (Pam and Tommy 2021, How To Get Away With Murder 2019, Brain Games 2020) and sponsored by Zeliva Pictures (Her 2020, Addicted 2017, Amateur Hitman 2018, Captured 2018, Leaving 2017, Morning Routine 2017).

The Hispanic Film Festival will be screened online on January 30 through February 1, 2022. Tickets are available at: https://filmfreeway.com/HispanicFilmFestival/tickets

¿Cómo Sabré? is a colorful electro-pop jam with a tropical vibe, produced by Mandalan and featuring vocals by Miami-based EDM singer Emarie.

StereoStickman.com: "Featuring blissfully organic, crisp and clean layers of instrumentation, the single feels all at once nostalgic and beautifully fresh. There’s a contemporary finish to the production, yet the underlying Latin rhythms inject a world-music flavor that keeps things broadly inclusive and easy to get into."

Novamusic.blog: "A percussive beat gives the legs to this exquisitely danceable piece, a warm and dreamy soundscape stands out in the background, evoking exotic scenographies that refer us to distant places kissed by the sun."

The ¿Cómo Sabré? music video tells the story of a woman divided between emotion and reason, caught in a love triangle with two lovers. It stars dancers Jackie Ramos, Omar Canedo and Nikki Keeshin, and features original choreography by Nikki Keeshin.

Music Video Production: So Foreign Productions

Creative Design: Mariana Brassarotto

Production Manager: Albina Katsman

Director of Photography: Mark Farney

Choreography: Nikki Keeshin

Dancers: Jackie Ramos, Omar Canedo, Nikki Keeshin

Visual Effects: Tonia Wallander

Production Assistant: Stanley Lowell Williams

Based in Los Angeles, So Foreign Productions is a full-service production company tailored to commercials, new media, social media, short films, and series pilots. Founded by Brazilian actress Mariana Brassaroto and Ukrainian-born actress Albina Katsman, So Foreign has produced an original web series and a short film amongst other projects. Katsman recently starred in the feature film “Alone” which premiered in 2019. Brassaroto can be seen in movies and TV shows in South America and the U.S.

Mandalan is the music project of Los Angeles-based musician, songwriter and producer James Brennan. He produces tropical and progressive house genres of dance/pop music with a dramatic sound including heavy drums and electronic elements. His debut single HOW WE LIVE featuring vocals by EDM singer Cadence XYZ was released to critical acclaim in December 2019.

