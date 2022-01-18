Bridgestone BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 Motorcycle Tires Selected as Original Equipment on Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX

BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires will be available as original equipment on the two 2022 models, Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX and Ninja H2 SX SE.

Featuring advanced technology from Bridgestone, the BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 offers sporty handling and superior grip on wet and dry surfaces.

Bridgestone expands its premium products to support the company's core tire business.

Tokyo (January 18, 2022) ― Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that its BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires have been selected as original equipment by Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. (Kawasaki Motors) on the all-new high-performance sport tourer 2022 models, Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX and Ninja H2 SX SE released on November 23, 2021.

The two companies have a long history of co-creation, and Bridgestone is proud to have contributed value to the wide range of motorcycles from Kawasaki Motors. Bridgestone supports motorsports, such as FIM1 Endurance World Championship (EWC) and MFJ2 All Japan Road Race Championship with its BATTLAX tires, and refines its technologies through motorsports that require maximum performance of tires. The BATTLAX HYPERSPORT S22 tires for the Ninja H2 SX series were developed based on technologies which were fostered by experience of the company's motorsport activities. With the latest tread compound and structure that combine high grip and high-speed durability, as well as the optimized tire rigidity, the tires provide sporty handling and superior grip on any surface, giving both superior performance and comfortable handling on the Ninja H2 SX series no matter the setting - from urban areas to highways to winding roads.

The Ninja H2 SX series offers next-level supercharged performance combined with a focus on long-distance comfort, making this high-performance sport tourer truly one-of-a-kind. The all-new 2022 models come equipped with Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS) and other updates to the engine and body, bringing together the kind of looks and touring potential worthy a Kawasaki flagship model.

The Bridgestone Group is implementing its Mid Term Business Plan (2021 - 2023)4, which aims to realize its vision to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company toward 2050. In its core tire business, the Bridgestone Group is aggressively developing Dan-Totsu (the clear and absolute leader) products such as tires for the evolution of mobility. The Bridgestone Group will continue to contribute to the realization of a safe, secure, and fun motorcycle culture and mobility society through the development of tires that maximize the performance and appeal of various motorcycles.

1 FIM stands for Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme.

2 MFJ stands for Motorcycle Federation of Japan.

3 The image of Ninja H2 SX SE in this news release is used with permission from Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. This photograph may not be reproduced or reused without permission.

4 The Bridgestone Group's Mid Term Business Plan https://www.bridgestone.com/ir/library/strategy/index.html