Hip Orthosis Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Share, Future Growth

North America contributed to the highest Hip orthosis market share in 2020, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wearable hip orthosis segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The research also analyzes the fixed hip orthosis segment.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Leading players of the global hip orthosis market analyzed in the research include RCAI, Bauerfeild, DJO Global, Blunding, Steeper, Hanger Clinic, Innovation Rehab, Ottobock, Becker Orthopedic, and Ossur.

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

• The Covid-19 pandemic impacted outpatient clinics, rehabilitation centers, emergency & elective surgeries, resident training, telemedicine, personnel management, and all sub-specialties of orthopedics.

• There has been a significant shift in resources to Covid wards in hospitals with rapid increase in number of patients infected with the Covid-19. This shift postponed non-urgent surgeries. Moreover, there has been a decline in patient visits to avoid cross-contamination.

• Manufacturing activities of hip orthosis products were hampered due to lockdown restrictions. The raw material shortage occurred due to supply chain disruptions.

Based on application, the osteoarthritis segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global hip orthosis market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its lead position by 2030. However, Europe is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

