Submit Release
News Search

There were 633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,327 in the last 365 days.

No credit granted to four Thủ Thiêm land auction winners

VIETNAM, January 18 -  

Land lots in Thủ Thiêm new urban area that were auctioned recently. — Phto nld.com.vn

HCM CITY — Commercial banks did not grant credit to four real estate businesses that won the auction of land use rights in the Thủ Thiêm new urban area, according to the State Bank of Vietnam.

Dream Republic Corporation, Sheen Mega JSC, Bình Minh Investment Development and Trading Co, Ltd, and Việt Star Real Estate Investment Co, Ltd bid a total price of VNĐ 37.4 trillion (US$1.64 billion) for one plot each.

Việt Star Real Estate Investment Co, Ltd, a subsidiary of Tân Hoàng Minh Group, bid VNĐ24.5 trillion ($1.08 billion), the highest price ever paid for one square metre of land anywhere in the country.

But on January 10 Tân Hoàng Minh Group chairman Đỗ Anh Dũng wrote letters to Party and State leaders, saying the company would not go ahead with the purchase.

Speaking at a meeting which the SBV held on Saturday to review the performance of the banking sector in 2021 and set tasks for this year, Nguyễn Văn Du, acting chief inspector of its Banking Supervision Agency, said, "The review shows so far no credit institution has provided loans to these businesses to take part in the Thủ Thiêm land auction.”

Priority lending in manufacturing sector

Permanent Deputy Governor of the SBV, Đào Minh Tú, said this year banks would prioritise lending to the manufacturing sector and those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic such as tourism, transport and hospitality.

Lending to risky sectors such as real estate, securities and corporate bonds would be tightened even more than last year, he said.

“There have been some ‘hot’ issues related to the real estate sector recently. The State Bank of Vietnam closely monitors and will hold symposiums on these issues to warn, orient and strengthen control over funding to [risky] sectors."

Nguyễn Đức Lệnh, deputy director of the SBV’s HCM City branch, said there would be measures to mitigate the difficulties faced by businesses this year.  

They include providing support in accordance with SBV circulars on restructuring of loan repayment periods, waiving and reducing interest, and providing new loans at preferential interest rates to fund business recovery.

His branch would also strengthen a regular city programme to link enterprises and banks to enable credit, he added. — VNS

 

You just read:

No credit granted to four Thủ Thiêm land auction winners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.