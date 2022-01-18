Loki’s Folly Proudly Represents the Minneapolis Sound with Release of New Single

Three Minneapolis kids went into a local music shop to learn how to play their instruments. Now they are carrying the torch for hometown legends before them.

MINNEAOPLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Re: Lokiʼs Folly “Into The Darkness” Single Release January 28th"Sisu" Album Release: May 20thLoki's Folly is an indie-punk trio comprised of two sisters and their kid brother from South Minneapolis who like to play loud music that makes them happy. In the tradition of Minnesota bands that came long before them like Babes In Toyland and Husker Du, the power trio makes a very big sound that is all their own.Their full-length debut album “Sisu” will be released worldwide May 20th, 2022 and they will be celebrating with a show at the legendary First Avenue in Minneapolis Saturday, May 21st opening for Shellac.The next single “Into The Darkness” drops January 28th, 2022, and is the second official single from “Sisu.” The track also has an official music video directed by Soul Asylum guitarist Ryan Smith.When Loki’s Folly play, they bring you into a world that is unmistakably their own. It is a universe where influences like Sleater-Kinney meet the tradition of Swedish kulning in the best possible way. In fact, their new single “No Right” features the girls kulning in the bridge for an effect that is completely unique and somehow very punk rock.Annie (age 20) plays guitar and sings. Nissa (age 15) plays the drum set and sings. Oskar (age 11) holds down the low end with his bass guitar while perched on his amplifier. Each brings their unique personality to the music and their sound is gelled by the blend of their sibling voices singing together.Their energetic and passionate live shows have been garnering a devoted fan base from long-time Minnesota musicians. Soul Asylum, Run Westy Run, Haley, The Melismatics, Ryan and Pony, and Porcupine have all put them on local shows over the past two years. Dave Pirner (Soul Asylum) even appears as a guest guitarist on an upcoming single “Appease The Girl.” They were also included in First Avenue’s Best New Bands showcase.The band initially formed out of the kids taking lessons separately at Twin Town Guitars. They began having their lessons together, and after a handful of sessions, Loki’s Folly was born! Then the buzz started to spread nationally.Todd Trainer (listed as one of the 100 Greatest Drummers by Spin) of the legendary indie band Shellac took notice. Shellac, which also includes recordist Steve Albini and Bob Weston, then invited Loki’s Folly to join them on tour, and the young band’s fan base started to reach beyond the confines of their hometown.Loki's Folly seem to captivate everyone who sees them play. They are truly something magical. See more about what the band is up to at the links below.

Loki's Folly - "Into The Darkness" (Official Music Video)