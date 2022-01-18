Next-Generation Industrial Metrology and Inspection Market Outlook & Growth Opportunities by 2030

A rise in demand for coordinate measuring machine, owing to features such as high accuracy, 3D model, flexible, and scalable.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next-generation industrial metrology and inspection market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to rising demand for big data analytics, increased spending in research & development activities, and increasing adoption of industrial metrology systems. However, increased security threats in connected devices, and high investment for setting up for metrological system in industrial sectors is anticipated to restrains for growth of the market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Next-Generation Industrial Metrology and Inspection Market by Offering, Equipment, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The next generation industrial metrology and inspection market size is expected to reach $16,10 billion by 2030, from $8.12 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

A rise in adoption of industrial metrology practices in various industries such as aerospace, automotive, and other manufacturing sector drives the growth of the next generation industrial metrology and inspection market. Major players such as Nikon Metrology, FARO Technologies and others adopting product launch as a key developmental strategy to improve the product portfolio of metrology products. For instance, in June 2021, Nikon Metrology launched a new CNC video measurement system named as NEXIV VMZ -S4540. It is best suitable for automotive, and transportation industries. It has features such as fully automatic, and higher performance. It has dimensions of 3000 X 3000 mm.

Moreover, the development of software led process metrology equipment, and process automation for industry specific services drives the growth of the market. Industrial metrology uses cloud-based devices, robotics technology, automated devices, laser scanning technologies and multi-sensor technology, is expected to drive the next generation industrial metrology and inspection market growth.

Key Market Players

Hexagon AB

Renishaw PLC

Carl Zeiss AG

FARO Technologies

Jenoptik AG

Automated Precision Inc

KLA Corporation

Applied Materials Inc

Nikon Metrology

Trimet Group.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current next-generation industrial metrology and inspection market trends and future estimations.

Extensive analysis of next-generation industrial metrology and inspection market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The next-generation industrial metrology and inspection market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the next-generation industrial metrology and inspection market.

