President Shavkat Mirziyoyev receives the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan

On January 17, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, who is in Tashkent on a working visit.

The President of Uzbekistan noted with particular satisfaction the progressive development of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The distinguished guest expressed sincere gratitude for the reception, conveyed cordial greetings, wishes on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and handed over a written message from the Turkmen leader, commending relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which are dynamically developing in all directions. In the letter, the Head of Turkmenistan emphasized the closeness and similarity of the positions of the two countries on issues of international politics and regional relations.

The implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level was considered at the meeting.

The main attention was paid to the issues of deepening interaction and practical steps to increase the volume of mutual trade, the implementation of new cooperation projects in industry, energy, water and agriculture, as well as the effective use of the transit potential of the two states. The importance of promoting interregional relations, cultural and humanitarian exchange programs were noted.

Source: UzA

