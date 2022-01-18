UNICEF to present keynote at IMPACT INVESTING FORUM 2022, World's Leading ESG Conference in London UK, on April 28-29
UNICEF to present keynote at IMPACT INVESTING FORUM 2022, world's Leading ESG Conference in London UK, on April 28-29.
Key themes at IIWF 2022 to include: Impact Investing, ESG Investing, Ethical Investing, Sustainable Investing, Social Finance, Venture Philanthropy and Social Innovation.
UNICEF's President of the Impact Fund for Children, Cristina Shapiro will be presenting a keynote at the Impact Investing World Forum 2022 in London on April 28-29, 2022.
Cristina Shapiro joined UNICEF USA as the President of the Impact Fund for Children in April 2020. The Impact Fund for Children is the impact investing affiliate of UNICEF USA. Cristina joined the Impact Fund from Goldman Sachs, where she led multiple strategic impact investing and philanthropic initiatives over 9 years. Most recently she was Head of Global Strategy, Management and Employee Engagement for the Goldman Sachs Foundation. Prior to this role she was global head of the 10,000 Women initiative, a program that fosters economic growth by supplying female entrepreneurs in developing economies with access to capital, business, and management education, mentoring and networking opportunities.
IMPACT INVESTING WORLD FORUM 2022 in London is one of leading social impact investment conference in UK Europe and Global. The IIWF 2022 will take place in London UK Europe on April 28-29, in person.
In 2021, IIWF had keynotes from Goldman Sachs, MacArthur Foundations, Gates Family Foundation, UBS, IFC (World Bank), Schroders, Big Society Capital, OECD, European Commission, Big Issue and Harvard Business School.
About the IMPACT INVESTING WORLD FORUM 2022
