26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Announces a CODE GREEN – SEVERE Weather Alert for Court Operations on January 18, 2022

The Mecklenburg County Courts have declared a CODE GREEN – SEVERE WEATHER and will operate according to the 26th Judicial District Inclement Weather Policy. Due to inclement weather, all court sessions scheduled for TUESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2022, have been canceled, with the exception of first appearance hearings, juvenile detention and non-secure custody order hearings, and probation probable cause hearings. Those matters will begin at 12:00 PM (noon).

The Clerk of Superior Court's Office will be open to the public beginning at 11:00 AM. The Clerk’s Office will have an alternate site for filings and payments only available at the Magistrate's Office located at 801 East Fourth Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Clerk’s Office staff are expected to report on a two-hour delay.

All jurors scheduled for service on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, are excused and should not report to the courthouse.

Stay tuned to local news outlets for updates. You can also check our website at www.NCcourts.gov or call the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Emergency Information line at 704-686-0289.