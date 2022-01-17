Submit Release
Lacson: On the Comelec's Junking of a Petition Seeking to Cancel Former Sen. Marcos' COC

PHILIPPINES, January 17 - Press Release January 17, 2022

On the Comelec's Junking of a Petition Seeking to Cancel Former Sen. Marcos' COC More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/on-the-comelecs-junking-of-a-petition-seeking-to-cancel-former-sen-marcos-coc  

It is best that we respect the ruling. The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has the mandate to decide on any case that falls under its jurisdiction and the petition to disqualify ex-Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is one such case.

That said, there are venues provided by our electoral system to ensure fairness for all concerned, and we should respect them as well.

