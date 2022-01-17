Dela Rosa: Manifestation / Explanation of Vote HBN 8930 - MDDA

PHILIPPINES, January 17 - Press Release January 17, 2022 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA Manifestation / Explanation of Vote House Bill No. 8930 Metropolitan Davao Development Authority Mr. President, today's approval of the measure establishing the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority or the MDDA is a great gift to celebrate the new year for the people of Davao region. I would like to commend our hardworking Senator from Cavite and a very good friend of mine, Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino, for shepherding and ensuring the timely creation of the MDDA in this time of pandemic wherein our country's economy been significantly affected. Let me likewise take this opportunity to thank Senator Tolentino for accommodating my amendments, specifically on the inclusion of the Municipalities of Hagonoy, Padada, Malalag and Sulop, of my province of Davao del Sur, and Sta. Maria in Davao Occidental, all of which are located along the Davao gulf. With the passage of the MDDA bill, I am confident that the proper coordination in the delivery of metro-wide services will economically benefit the people in the largest metropolitan area in the southern part of the Philippines, Metro Davao. As I have constantly emphasized, the creation of the MDDA will give rise to strong coordination in development planning in the region, thereby assuring steadfast achievement of sustainable inclusive economic growth which will ultimately redound to the benefit of our national economy. In closing, Mr. President, as a Davaoeño and a Mindanaoan myself, I am looking forward to finally see Mindanao as no longer the backdoor of the Philippines but as the new gateway to the Philippines for businesses and investments. Daghang Salamat ug maayong hapon kanatong tanan, Mr. President!