De Lima demands justice for deaths of 2 Anakpawis members

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima demanded justice for the killings of two members of farmers group Anakpawis in Sorsogon last Jan. 15, whose deaths add to the increasing number of farmers killed under the Duterte regime.

De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, warned against attempts to desensitize the public to killings amid the continuing cycle of violence and impunity in the country.

"I join Anakpawis and the human rights community in calling for justice for peasant couple Silvestre Fortades, Jr. and Rose Marie Galias, who were shot dead on Saturday in Sorsogon," she said.

"Ano na naman ang kasalanan ng mag-asawang nagtitinda lamang ng bawang at sibuyas noong sila ay patayin? Paulit-ulit na lang na para bang hinihintay tayong masanay hanggang maging normal na sa atin ang mga ganitong karumal-dumal na paglabag sa karapatang pantao," she added, while pointing out that the NBI itself had recently released the results of their investigation into the Bloody Sunday raid in March 2021 in Nasugbu, Batangas, ultimately finding that the police officers involved "had deliberate intent to kill" another peasant couple Ariel and Chai Evangelista.

In connection with the most recent killing, town police chief Captain Rey John Renoria reportedly said live-in partners Fortades and Galias were shot dead in Barangay San Vicente, Barcelona town in Sorsogon at around 7 am.

The victims, both residents of Barangay Poblacion Norte, were reportedly killed by still unknown assailants. The motive behind the killing is yet to be confirmed.

"Pang-labingdalawa na raw sila sa mag-asawang magsasaka na pinatay sa ilalim ng kasalukuyang rehimen," De Lima noted.

Exactly a week prior to the couple's death, a former rebel was gunned down in the same town on January 8.

De Lima, who hails from Bicol, lamented how killings continue to run rampant in the country, particularly in her region despite repeated calls to stop the culture of violence.

"Ilang beses din tayong nagpahayag ng pag-aalala sa sunod-sunod na pagpatay sa Bicol Region nitong nakaraang taon at nanalangin tayo na sana tumigil na ang karumal-dumal na patayan. Pero eto ngayon, kapapasok pa lang ng 2022, dalawang miyembro agad ng Anakpawis partylist sa ating rehiyon ang pinatay," she said.

The lady Senator from Bicol pointed out that the killings will never stop as long as impunity remains to be a state policy.

"Ganito ba ang gusto nating buhay sa susunod na namang anim na taon? Hindi tayo kailanman dapat masanay sa ganitong kalakaran," she said.