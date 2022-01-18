PHILIPPINES, January 18 - Press Release January 17, 2022 Dela Rosa: Metro Davao Dev't Authority, New Year's gift to Davaoeños SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa hails the Senate passage on Monday of House Bill No. 8930 (HBN 8930), which aims to create the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority (MDDA), as "a great gift to celebrate the new year for the people of Davao Region." Dela Rosa, co-sponsor of HBN 8930, under Committee Report 293, also gave a positive outlook for the MDDA, saying it will not only ensure economic benefits for the people of Metro Davao, but will also contribute progress to the national economy. "With the passage of the MDDA bill, I am confident that the proper coordination in the delivery of metro-wide services will economically benefit the people in the largest metropolitan area in the southern part of the Philippines, Metro Davao," he said in a manifestation after he and fellow senators voted in favor of the passage of the measure. "As I have constantly emphasized, the creation of the MDDA will give rise to strong coordination in the development planning in the region, thereby assuring steadfast achievement of sustainable inclusive economic growth which will ultimately redound to the benefit of our national economy," the Mindanaoan Senator added. ?Dela Rosa also expressed gratitude to Senator Francis Tolentino, sponsor of the measure, for accommodating his amendments to the bill and for shepherding and ensuring the timely creation of the MDDA in this time of the pandemic when the country's economy is significantly affected. "Let me likewise take this opportunity to thank Senator Tolentino for accommodating my amendments, specifically on the inclusion of the Municipalities of Hagonoy, Padada, Malalag and Sulop, of my province of Davao del Sur, and Sta. Maria in Davao Occidental, all of which are located along the Davao gulf," Dela Rosa said. The former top cop added, "As a Davaoeño and a Mindanaoan myself, I am looking forward to finally see Mindanao as no longer the backdoor, but as the new gateway to the Philippines for businesses and investments." Dela Rosa, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, also authored Senate Bill No. 2153, a similar measure seeking for the creation of the MDDA.