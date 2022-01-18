FM’s Cambodia visit to realise agreements reached by senior leaders

VIETNAM, January 18 -

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn co-chaired the 19th meeting of the Việt Nam-Cambodia Joint Commission on Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation last December. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The visit to Cambodia by Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn from January 19-20 aims to realise agreements reached by senior leaders of the two countries, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Huy Tăng.

The minister’s visit will be made at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn.

It takes place nearly one month after a state visit to Cambodia by President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Tăng told the Vietnam News Agency on Monday.

Sơn and Prak Sokhonn will discuss activities marking the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties, along with regional and international issues of shared concern.

The visit will contribute to “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” between the two countries, the ambassador said.

Tăng suggested Việt Nam and Cambodia maintain and foster their political ties, raise public awareness of the strategic importance and vital significance of the relationship to national construction and defence in each country, consolidate their political trust, and enhance their multi-faceted collaboration.

At the same time, they should strengthen cooperation in national defence and security, and external affairs, while closely coordinating at regional and international multilateral forums, helping Cambodia successfully perform its role as ASEAN Chair in 2022.

Apart from forging economic links to create new momentum for national development, the two countries need to step up their partnerships in culture, education and training, healthcare, and science and technology, the ambassador said.

Vietnamese and Cambodian ministries, agencies, localities, especially border localities, organisations and associations should beef up their cooperation and friendship, contributing to deepening the comprehensive cooperation, he added. —VNS