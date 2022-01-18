Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,312 in the last 365 days.

FM’s Cambodia visit to realise agreements reached by senior leaders

VIETNAM, January 18 -  

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn co-chaired the 19th meeting of the Việt Nam-Cambodia Joint Commission on Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation last December. —VNA/VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — The visit to Cambodia by Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn from January 19-20 aims to realise agreements reached by senior leaders of the two countries, said Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyễn Huy Tăng.

The minister’s visit will be made at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn.

It takes place nearly one month after a state visit to Cambodia by President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc, Tăng told the Vietnam News Agency on Monday.

Sơn and Prak Sokhonn will discuss activities marking the 55th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties, along with regional and international issues of shared concern.

The visit will contribute to “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability” between the two countries, the ambassador said.

Tăng suggested Việt Nam and Cambodia maintain and foster their political ties, raise public awareness of the strategic importance and vital significance of the relationship to national construction and defence in each country, consolidate their political trust, and enhance their multi-faceted collaboration.

At the same time, they should strengthen cooperation in national defence and security, and external affairs, while closely coordinating at regional and international multilateral forums, helping Cambodia successfully perform its role as ASEAN Chair in 2022.

Apart from forging economic links to create new momentum for national development, the two countries need to step up their partnerships in culture, education and training, healthcare, and science and technology, the ambassador said.

Vietnamese and Cambodian ministries, agencies, localities, especially border localities, organisations and associations should beef up their cooperation and friendship, contributing to deepening the comprehensive cooperation, he added. —VNS

You just read:

FM’s Cambodia visit to realise agreements reached by senior leaders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.