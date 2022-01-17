New murals enrich the scenery of local streets and alleys

MACAU, January 17 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) has joined hands with various local artists to create a number of murals that feature the stories of the communities’ origins in different neighbourhoods, combining cultural creativity with art, enriching and invigorating the scenery of local streets and alleys. The murals will be on display at Rua de Tomás da Rosa and Anim’Arte NAM VAN on the Macao peninsula and at Escada do Coxo in Taipa to enhance the artistic and cultural atmosphere of the neighbourhoods.

In collaboration with the Macau Youth Art Association, IC invited artists Im Hok Lon, Ieong Man Hin, Sit Ka Kit and Lei Chek On to create murals on the stone steps of Rua de Tomás da Rosa, depicting the scenery of Bairro Horta da Mitra under the theme of birds, and echoing the Chinese name of the area, where bird-shooting activities took place in the past. The vibrant and vivid murals incorporate elements of the neighbouring shops and take advantage of the step height to create a three-dimensional effect that will surprise visitors as they go up the stairs.

A new graffiti has also been displayed at Anim’Arte NAM VAN. The colourful work “Rooms” by local artist Ieong Wan Si, was painted in modern colours with traditional oil painting techniques. Different chromatic compositions represent the three phases of a girl’s growth, leading visitors to wander through memory and space; while the puzzles on the walls represent the life experience in different stages, allowing visitors to experience different life stories when they pass by each wall, as if they walk into different spiritual “rooms”. The graffiti highlights the colourful and inclusive features of Anim’Arte NAM VAN.

In addition, in collaboration with the Taipa Village Cultural Association, IC invited local artists Vitorino Vongand Jane Ieng to create a mural at Escada do Coxo near Rua do Cunha in the old downtown of Taipa. The mural depicts colourful sardines in bright vivid colours, which complements the stairs decorated with Portuguese azulejos, presenting the beauty of vibrant Portuguese culture. IC has also completed the mural on the stone steps of Travessa da Boa Vista and set up the series of art installations “Having Fun with Mak Mak” in the Taipa Municipal Garden and at the Taipa Houses, introducing more cultural tourism elements in the Islands District.