Plasma Welding Machine Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity

The global plasma welding machines market growth is driven by rise in need for technical advancements and automation drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plasma welding machine market has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. This is attributed to development of the automotive sector and advancements in machinery & equipment technologies. In addition, plasma welding machine is an effective and efficient process as compared to other welding methods, and hence is widely used in the manufacturing industry.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Plasma Welding Machine Market by Control, Price Range, Distribution Channel, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global plasma welding machines market size was valued at $1,128.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,851.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The plasma arc that can be isolated from the shielding gas envelope by placing the electrode in the torch body and subsequently it is constrained by forcing the plasma through a fine-bore copper nozzle. It is similar to tungsten inert gas welding, as the arc is formed in between a tungsten electrode and the metal. The workpiece is welded due to fusion. Tungsten gas arc welding and plasma arc welding are both regarded to be the same technique. In the industry, more efficient plasma welding equipment are being employed.

To strengthen the market position, competitors in the plasma welding machine market adopt strategic moves such as product launching, mergers, acquisitions, and market initiatives. For instance, in November 2019, SAF-FRO has launched heavy-duty Prestotig 200 AC/DC plasma welding machine, which is ideal for critical TIG welding applications with four wave patterns, pulse, and adjustable balance & offset. Hence, these innovations in machines are expected to positively impact the plasma welding machine market growth.

Key Market Players

Air Liquide

Banner Welder, Inc.

Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH

DAIHEN Corporation

EWM

Fronius International GmbH

Illinois Tools Works Inc

Panasonic Corporation

Technocrats Plasma Systems Private Limited

voestalpine Böhler Welding GmbH

