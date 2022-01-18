CONCERNED CITIZENS LEAGUE STANDS WITH TEXAS SYNAGOGUE HOSTAGES AND FOR SECURITY IN SYNAGOGUES ACROSS CHICAGO
Founded to protect faith-based communities, Concerned Citizens League educates Synagogues members in safety and security in compliance with local law.
Unfortunately, antisemitism is on the rise in our country and across the world. The Synagogue is a very visible sign, and so it’s a target.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A hostage situation in a Texas Synagogue was resolved Saturday night with the help of FBI hostage rescue teams. All four hostages were rescued. Concerned Citizens League stands with those hostages, and wants citizens in Chicago and around the United States to be better prepared for such situations in the future.
Concerned Citizens League (CCL) was founded to empower the Jewish community to protect their shuls and communities through training, education, and support. The group provides credible threat and incident information to its members through its official intelligence channel and serves as the community’s formal liaison with local and state law enforcement. Upon hearing of the news, Concerned Citizen League President and founding member Chiam Naiditch was concerned but not surprised. “Unfortunately, antisemitism is on the rise in our country and across the world. The Synagogue is a very visible sign, and so it’s a target,” said Naiditch. “We’re grateful to the federal and local authorities who resolved the terrible situation in Colleyville, and we’re doing our best to be sure it doesn’t come to that in Synagogues in our own region.”
Concerned Citizens League has developed training programs that enhance the security of Jewish communities and institutions. It undertakes threat and vulnerability assessments, provides community training and education, and offers consultation on safety and security matters to Shuls and Jewish institutions throughout the Chicagoland area. It also provides a Shul Safety Officers Program. Formally vetted and trained Shul Safety Officers (SSOs) receive 65 plus hours a year of training in Stop The Bleed, CPR/AED, Tactical Emergency Casualty Care, de-escalation, safety, security, and self-defense. Members also undergo extra security training from top experts in the country and around the world. “Just this week, our SSOs are receiving an additional two-day training from Masada Tactical, LLC, in preparation for exactly these kinds of events,” said Naiditch. The two-day course in Israeli Active Shooter Response is being given by former Israeli Reconnaissance and American SWAT Instructor Tzviel “BK” Blankchtein, who founded Masada Tactical in 2011. The training was planned well in advance, but Naiditch said it couldn’t be more timely.
Avraham Hershkovich, Vice President of CCL and administrator of one of Chicago’s largest religious boys schools, agreed. “Antisemitism doesn’t go away,” said Hershkovitch “But can you imagine if every Shul in America had a dedicated community member, connected with local law enforcement and ready to respond? We’re working here in Chicago to make sure that our Shuls are prepared.”
About Concerned Citizens League: CCL was founded by members of Synagogues in the Chicago area to help Synagogue members obtain instruction, information, and support. Our goal is to educate and standardize advanced training for safety officers and citizens. Our graduates are well versed in Stop The Bleed, CPR/AED, Tactical Emergency Casualty Care, de-escalation, safety, security, and self-defense. Our members are a diverse group of medics, educators, professionals, and businessmen. All concerned citizens. We provide increased safety and awareness, in compliance and communications with local law, for our houses of worship. We are a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit https://www.cclshulmembers.org/. For more
information about our SSO program visit https://www.cclshulmembers.org/sso.
