Award Winning Music Artists Rhandzu Lucretia and Will Diehl Announce Release of New Single – So Freely

South African and United States-based Music Artists meet for virtual World, Pop, Jazz - Xitsonga and English - songwriting collaboration during the pandemic.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning music artists Rhandzu Lucretia and Will Diehl are thrilled to announce the release of their first single, So Freely, as part of their new international songwriting collaboration. The single is now available worldwide on all major music digital platforms. The two artists collaborated virtually during the pandemic and found that their respective styles created a unique sound, and they decided to release a single together.So Freely is a multi-genre mix of World, Jazz, and Pop music with lyrics in two languages - Xitsonga and English. One reviewer noted that “The vocal performance is amazing, the songwriting is brilliant, and the production brings a dark alternative sound that truly makes this record beyond music, but just sheer art for the world to enjoy.”Rhandzu Lucretia is a soulful music artist from South Africa who merges her Tsonga tradition with modern contemporary influences from across the globe. She was recently awarded Best Xitsonga Song in the MAMMA (Mpumalanga Music and Media Awards) in South Africa. Her influences include R&B and Pop music, and she has a passion for blues, jazz, and soul music. Rhandzu Lucretia’s music can be found on all digital platforms.Rhandzu Lucretia studied music at Eastside College and thereafter pursued a qualification in Fashion Design at the Tshwane University of Technology. Upon completion, she started carving out her career as an entrepreneur in multiple industries.Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Rhandzu Lucretia realized she had strayed far from her life purpose. It was during this crisis that she had enough time to start working on her music again. She notes that "Everything in life has been planned out to precision. Nothing happens without a reason. The intention is always for our good. I believe that opportunity comes during a crisis. It is not always dressed up attractively and it takes a ready soul to recognize it when it comes."Will Diehl is a U.S.-based international recording and touring singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer who has released hundreds of songs as a solo artist. Diehl’s music ranges from Americana, Rock, Pop, Jazz, Environmental, Meditative, and Instrumental. In his early years, he took classical piano lessons, took up the drums, and played clarinet in band and orchestra. He bought his first guitar in college and immediately began writing songs and performing at local venues. After college, he moved to New York City, worked for a music publisher, busked on the streets, and performed at open mics in Greenwich Village clubs such as Folk City, The Bitter End, The Other End, and CBGB. While in NYC, Diehl met director George Giglio, and they co-wrote The Amazing Musical Adventures of Herbert, a musical that was produced by the Boston Children's Theatre.Diehl has contributed music for short films/documentaries and wrote an original piano piece for an Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater production in Boston. Diehl and his band opened for Todd Rundgren and Greg Kihn in the San Francisco and Lake Tahoe areas and played in clubs such as the Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles. Diehl toured and performed at folk festivals, clubs, and cafes as a solo artist after the release of his first album "i am free."Just prior to the pandemic, Diehl and Giglio worked together again, and Diehl served as the education director for the award-winning documentary Arapaho Truths (arapahotruths.com), which will be airing on PBS. Since the pandemic began, Diehl has released three albums of original material (Set It Free, Days of Summer, and Two Streams Collide), and he has also been writing and producing with other songwriters around the world.“Working remotely with my new friend Rhandzu Lucretia has been a wonderful experience. I heard her music and reached out, and we met on Zoom towards the end of the summer. I had an instrumental piece already written, I shared it with her, and she wrote a beautiful melody and lyric for it. She is a remarkable singer-songwriter and I encourage everyone to check out her other songs”, Diehl said.The two artists are currently working on more material and have plans to release more music in 2022.Anyone interested in finding out more can find their music under their respective names on all major music platforms including Spotify , Apple Music, Amazon, Pandora, YouTube, and more – as well as on all social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

