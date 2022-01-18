Even in the most remote part of Africa , Martin Luther King Jr Birthday is celebrated
African Women Organization of Liberia brings Martin Luther King JR dream of hope to a nation founded by freed Black men and women over 200 years ago
African Women Development Organization of Liberia. endeavors to give the opportunity to women and children in need as a way of giving them a chance to provide a dream of getting to the mountain top.”GRAND BASA, GRAND BASA COUNTY, LIBERIA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audrey King Rubie funder of the African Women Development Organization of Liberia made possible a humble celebration in the city of Buchanan in Grand Basa county Liberia in remembrance of the Birthday of Martin Luther King JR.
Liberia is celebrating 200 of independence as on the African Continents oldest Republics founded by returning African Americans escaping the tyranny of slavery in America. "Today we celebrate the birthday of a leader with a dream of hope and freedom. It is a joy to see the smiles on the faces of little children in this city of Buchanan as they shared Popcorn and recited "I have a dream "
Audrey King Rubie a Liberian-born advocate for the rights of African Women Development at home and abroad, has been tireless in advocating for the rights of women and helping to build institutions that encourage the growth of women in farming and microlending to create women's cooperatives and independence. "It is important that we support Black women and their children in all parts of the world, particularly in Africa where the rights of women are challenged daily" Miss King Noted.
Dr. Martin Luther King stresses the basic human rights not only for African Americans but for the humanity of women and children worldwide.
Ms. King feels that the levels of poverty and gender inequality in developing countries are growing at a staggering rate. Help is urgently needed. African Women Development Organization needs support and ambassadors worldwide to charge villages with the light of hope. Basic health challenges like clean drinking water, prenatal care, and the need for newborns' most basic medical care. As women here at home and in the diaspora, we need to support each other. Please help me to touch the needs of caring mothers who lose their children due to malnutrition and lack of clean water. "We must address poverty and disease and initiate sustainable farming. Food insecurity and loss of life in this Developing nation of Liberia are urgent. Please join me by supporting the African Women Development Organization of Liberia. endeavors to allow women and children in need as a way of giving them a chance to break the circle of poverty and provide a dream of getting to the mountain top.
Let's work together we need your help urgently
Thank you in advance for your help and care.
