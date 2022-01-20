McDurmon Distributing adds Taylor Made Products to robust line of suppliers
Offering as many high-quality products to dealers and clients is Goal No. 1 for McDurmon Distributing, which is why the aftermarket marine parts supplier recently came together with Taylor Made, a leader in just about everything marine accessory-related.
Since 1908, Taylor Made Products – based in New York – has manufactured accessories for marine vessels, starting with custom canvas and then moving onto covers, tops, dock equipment, windshields and marine furniture. Other options include, but aren’t limited to: buoys, bumpers and customized fender guards.
“Our dealers and customers want these products. Just like with all of our other several partnerships, it’s all about catering to a direct need,” said Troy Muzer, a Product Analyst at McDurmon Distributing – Michigan-based and family owned company – for more than 20 years. “That’s what serving customers means… always having what they need, in stock, and ready to go at a fair price.”
Taylor Made’s product line also includes Aqua Fi, a waterproof wi-fi system and Wavemaker, a specially designed audio system for marine applications.
Muzer specifically mentioned Taylor Made’s design process, which includes 3D modeling and testing, as a reason why the partnership makes sense.
“The rigors Taylor Made goes through when it comes to research and design is second-to-none,” Muzer said.
The following from Taylor Made’s website details the meticulous process.
In our continuous efforts to invest capital in technology that will enhance our engineering and design capabilities, Taylor Made Systems now has an in-house, state-of-the-art 3D printer. The Dimension Elite features the finest resolution of any Stratasys Design Series Performance 3D Printer. Driven by Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Technology, it prints in nine colors of real ABSplus thermoplastic — a production-grade thermoplastic that is durable enough to perform virtually the same as production parts.
This means that Taylor Made Systems can now print functional, durable 3D models of our most intricate product designs. It turns our 3D CAD files into models with fine feature detail; models that we cannot only examine, but test. The advantages that we now have in being able to print 3D product mockups and functional models are both exciting and eye opening.
“They care about getting it right, all of the time,” said Muzer. “That’s reassuring, not only on our end – McDurmon’s end – but also on the end of our dealers and clients. We know that we’re offering products with superior engineering and development behind them.”
