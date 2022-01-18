Cosmic Radio Starring Irene Bedard, Academy Award Winner Wes Studi, Academy Award Nominee Seymour Cassel’s last film
Cosmic Radio Starring Irene Bedard, Academy Award Winner Wes Studi ,Academy award nominee Seymour Cassel’s last film
“We are thrilled to get this fun film released; all that were involved loved making this film and It is dedicated to the late legend and Academy Award Nominee Seymour Cassel”.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinedigm has acquired rights to the comedy Cosmic Radio starring Irene Bedard, Jonathan Sachar, Michael Madsen, Rider Strong, Ricardo Chavira, Kevin Gage, Taboo (Black Eyed Peas), Seymour Cassel and Academy Award Winner, Wes Studi, which will release on all digital platforms and pay per view on Tuesday January 18 including Apple TV, Amazon Prime video, Vudu Fandango, Hoopla, Tubi to name a few.
— Ryan R. Johnson, Producer Cosmic Radio
Writer/director Stephen Savage’s film follows the story of counter-culture radio station owner (Sachar) who’s business is on the verge of going belly-up, along with the illusions that have fueled his life so far, when the daughter of a conservative Senator (Madsen) comes to town hoping to save the forest from being clear cut in the nearby mountains, sparking a political battle that has ramifications far beyond the concerns of the sleepy resort community of Idyllwild California and its small town denizens.
Savage also stated "As a film director, the task of bringing home a story dedicated to those fighting to preserve America's wilderness, and doing so in an entertaining and moving way, was one of the great honors and experiences of my career. Cosmic Radio serves as a time capsule from a much simpler time."
Cinedigm (CIDM) is an entertainment company founded in 2000 that is a leader in film and television distribution and owns multiple digital formats.
The Film’s producer Ryan R. Johnson said “Cosmic Radio” is a Environmentally friendly Rom-Com, premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival and was thought lost, but was recently found and remastered. Shot on film. Rated PG-13.
Johnson also stated “We are thrilled to get this fun film released; all that were involved loved making this film and It is dedicated to the late legend and Academy Award Nominee Seymour Cassel”.
You can follow the film on its official social media platforms:
INSTA- @cosmicradiofilm
TWITTER- @cosmicradiofilm
FB- @CosmicRadioMovie
www.cosmicradiomovie.com
website will be live as of Wed Jan 19, 2022
Title: COSMIC RADIO
Writer/Director: Stephen Savage
Cast: Irene Bedard, Jonathan Sachar, Michael Madsen, Rider Strong, Taboo, Ricardo Chavira, Seymour Cassel and Wes Studi
Producer: Ryan R. Johnson
Executive Producer: Patrick F. Gallagher
Rating: PG-13 language, violence
Distributor: Cinedigm Entertainment
Release Date: January 18
Shot on Super 16mm
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here