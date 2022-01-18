Local leisure centre leads the way in the fight against Covid
1Life Princess Royal Sports Arena helps fight Covid with the launch of a subsidized long-Covid recovery programme and continued use as a mass vaccination siteLONDON, UK, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1Life Princess Royal Sports Arena in Boston is delighted to announce the launch of a ‘Covid Recovery Programme’, a newly designed service aimed at providing therapy and rehabilitation to those who have had Covid or are suffering with long-Covid symptoms.
More than two million people in the UK have been left with debilitating symptoms after contracting Covid, which is negatively affecting their day-to-day life. Breathlessness, fatigue, muscle aches as well as cognitive impairment are all commonly reported long-Covid symptoms. Thanks to funding provided by Wellbeing Fitness and Leisure Community Trust, 1Life has received industry-accredited support from certified coaches to design and deliver the specialist programme which focuses on regaining strength and fitness.
Individuals can expect to receive an initial assessment followed by regular one-to-one sessions with a certified Covid recovery coach, as well as a personalised exercise programme, lifestyle and dietary advice and regular reviews along the way. What’s more, the initiative is available at a heavily subsided rate of 50% of the normal membership rate for the first 3 months!
1Life Princess Royal Sports Arena is also proud to be continuing its support for the NHS by offering the site as a local vaccination centre, one of the first large-scale sites of its kind to open in the UK. Up to 1,000 vaccinations per day are being delivered here, helping to protect people in the Midlands from the effects of Covid. Vaccinations are being administered in the sports hall while all other facilities remain open and accessible to the public.
Lee Gaskin, National Fitness Manager and Contract Manager for PRSA said, “We’re proud to have been working closely with the NHS since 2020, initially as a testing site and now as a mass vaccination facility. Likewise, our newly launched long-Covid recovery programme should help ease some of the additional strain on the NHS by guiding and educating people on the best ways to recover from the lasting effects of Covid.”
To register your interest for 1Life’s long-Covid recovery programme or to speak to a friendly Covid recovery coach, please contact the centre on 01205 358666 or complete the request form here https://www.1life.co.uk/princess-royal-sports-arena/long-covid-recovery-programme.
