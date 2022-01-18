Submit Release
The Global Impact of Every Girl Wins' Has Now Hit the Corridors of the New York State Assembly

CHARLOTTE, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Girl Wins' organization that has established a culture of honoring for women in 26 countries has now hit the corridors of the New York State Assembly.

Founder of Every Girl Wins’ Dr. Christine Kozachuk recipient of the Martin Luther King Junior Day “Outstanding Community Service Award” for her exemplary service for “Her Rights” in the fight for freedom of speech, dedication, and commitment to the communities she serves. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream that every girl wins, and Every Girl Wins’ is making his dream and their dream come true.

Dr. Christine Kozachuk states, "I am humbled that Asseblywoman Dr. Mathylde Frontus and Farah Delance Foundation considered myself and Every Girl Wins for this prestigious award from the New York State Assembly."

The President of Farah Delance Foundation, Dr. Farah Delance Linot, gave Dr. Christine Kozachuk the name "The Mother of all Girls" during the ceremonial presentation on Martin Luther King Day, January 17th, 2022.

HRH Clyde Rivers, King Okogyeman Amissah I, "states the name fits the work and advocacy that Dr. Christine Kozachuk has established around the world."

