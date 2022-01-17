Clare Advisor Releases Guide on Common Questions Business Owners Have For Their M&A Advisor
EINPresswire.com/ -- This guide helps sellers and buyers with common questions regarding sell-side and buy-side processes, a transaction’s timeline, when to sell, and finding the right M&A advisor. This guide covers nine things an M&A advisor can discuss with business owners.
1. A sell-side process is dependent on the goals set by the advisor and seller. There are three kinds of transactions that can take place - traditional sale, limited auction, and exclusive negotiations.
2. A buy-side process covers a buyer’s acquisition of an agency. An M&A advisor can help narrow down possible sellers based on the buyer’s goals and criteria.
3. An earnout structure is a provision where sellers may “earn” part of the total purchase price following the acquisition.
4. The right time to sell a business is based on the current state of the business and the market. If the business has a lot of revenue growth in front of it, it may be a good time to sell. Determining whether the market is a sellers or buyers’ market is also crucial, as it can open more opportunities for both buyers and sellers.
5. The transaction timelines are dependent upon the type of transaction being done and the individual needs of the buyers and / or sellers. In general, a transaction can take anywhere from a few months to twelve months.
6. People should consider working with an advisor so they can get expert advice and sourced buyers / sellers.
7. When picking the right M&A advisor for you and your process, you want an advisor whose guidance you can trust and depend on. In addition, M&A advisors should be transparent throughout the entire process.
8. Preparing the business to sell should include having operational processes already in place, preparing the agency for future growth, improving profit margins, and establishing a senior management team (if applicable).
9. Knowing the value of an agency requires analyzing the overall financials, services, capabilities, and revenue growth.
Business owners or agencies who are considering a strategic acquisition can connect with an M&A advisor by visiting the Clare Advisors website.
John Burns
