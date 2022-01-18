Commercial Restoration Company Acquires Nashville-based Southeast Construction & Restoration

Acquisition expands operations and service capabilities in the Southeast

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial Restoration Company (CRC), a leading national provider of commercial restoration and reconstruction services, today announced the acquisition of Nashville, Tennessee-based Southeast Construction & Restoration, Inc. (Southeast Construction).

“We’ve worked with Paul Dixon and team over the years on various large loss projects and CAT events,” said Bill Sutter, founder, and CEO of Commercial Restoration Company. “Ultimately, we’ve been very impressed with how they operate and realized they would be a good fit with CRC. They’re a talented, dynamic team and we’re excited about expanding our reach and capabilities nationally.”

“This is a big milestone for CRC,” Chuck Borden, President of Commercial Restoration Company added. “By combining the strengths of both companies, we can better serve our clients with more resources, broader reach, and additional expertise.”

Founded in 2010, Southeast Construction is a full-service general contractor providing restoration and reconstruction services to healthcare, industrial and commercial clients throughout the Southeastern United States. They also specialize in assisting healthcare facilities maintain operations during daily obstacles or major catastrophes.

“The employees and leadership of Southeast Construction are excited to join CRC,” said Paul Dixon, Vice President of Southeast Construction. “Both organizations share the same values and belief in providing the best service to our clients by helping them navigate anything that might come their way. We’re looking forward to growing together as one team.”

Southeast Construction will be renamed to Commercial Restoration Company. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Commercial Restoration Company, LLC

Commercial Restoration Company is a leading national provider of restoration and reconstruction services. CRC helps companies of every size and industry prepare for and recover from major property damage. From fires to floods to hail to hurricanes, we’ve seen and responded to it all. When you work with CRC, you know you’re getting quality work that’s done right. For more information, visit commercialrestoration.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: