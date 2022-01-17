Bishop Toris Young, Rev. Dr. Aubrey Wallace Clear and Present Danger To The Vote Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., 2022
Bishop Toris Young, In the United States, the fundamental way to have a voice in making the Beloved Community a reality is the vote we face viable threats
If we call ourselves Christians, avoid intellectual & moral blindness. The Bible reminds us we need enlightenment. We are commanded to love God, with our hearts & souls, but also with our minds.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bishop Toris Young, presiding bishop along with Rev. Dr. Aubrey Wallace of Louisiana Coalition of Change released the following for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which they celebrated with some 1,500 pastors from all parts of The United States Of America via live stream. Bishop Toris Young stated Dr. King was a true American hero, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. showed tremendous courage to help our world grow and ensure all people are treated equally and given the same opportunities to enjoy our God-given freedoms. My friend and brother faced seemingly insurmountable obstacles amid the struggle to improve the lives of generations of Americans to come. Dr. King said, "I say to you today, my friends, that despite the difficulties and frustrations of the moment, I still; have a dream."
— Bishop Toris Young
"Today, these words still have profound meaning. We must strive to live out the dream that he envisioned for America and the World - to live in a world where a child in any neighborhood can pursue every opportunity. We want a society where we are not judged by the color of our skin, but by the content of our character. We want a society where anyone can achieve their dreams and improve the condition of their lives. To do this we call on our leaders to stop hyper partisanship and start working with those on the opposite side of the aisle to find areas of consensus. We need to listen to each other more, agree to disagree, and respect each other. Preserving our Constitutional rights; protecting our most vulnerable populations; creating more jobs; and encouraging economic growth by supporting our small business owners are not partisan issues, the right to vote is not a partisan issue every American should have the right to vote no matter their status, past or present should have this right. These are issues that impact all Americans, no matter their race, gender, or political party.
Rev. Dr. Aubrey Wallace told the leaders, "The American people are sick and tiered of the same old, same old. Americans should not have their right to vote up for renewal every so many years. "All people are created equal and it is the will of God that we fight so that all people are treated equal in The United States Of America."
Bishop Toris Young, recognized our service members who sacrificed their lives in defense of our freedom and security. Dr. King sacrificed his life helping lives around the world "All men are created equal; that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." Like Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we must strive for this dream despite the difficulties and frustrations at the moment. We should still have that dream and continue fighting Racism, Bigotry, Poverty, Classism, ignorance, Hate, and a criminal justice system that treat blacks as if they are not human. We must protect the vote. To do that we must know how it is being threatened, then strategize and organize, building broad, cohesive coalitions to ensure that efforts to suppress voters and weaken votes do not prevail. We will provide information and resources for education on the most harmful iterations of voter suppression to our churches, pastors and community leaders. It is critical that we are aware of and well-versed on voter suppression tactics so that we can be intentional, love-centered, and systematic in our approach. As we see the divide in Washington DC it is a stark reminder, that, along party lines, there has been an unjust response to false claims of voter fraud. Therefore, based, in part, on fear mongering rooted in lies, voter suppression persists.
We call upon all Americans of good will to support this vision by participating in activities and service. Volunteer, Donate, Tutor, Mentor, whatever the activity may be, it is my hope that we work hard to live out MLK Jr's dream.
