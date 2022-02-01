30 Years in Business is Just the Beginning for this 3 Generation Family Company
New Jersey-based HVAC Company Mainstream Celebrates 30 Years of Supplying Air Handling Unit Components
The synergy we are able to see by working together to grow and solve problems as a family team is beyond my wildest dreams.”BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainstream, a premier manufacturer of Air Handling Unit fans and coils, is celebrating 30 years in business. Founded three decades ago, Mainstream has grown from its humble beginnings to become one of the most well-recognized HVAC manufacturers on the East Coast.
— Jim Markham, CEO
What started as a small HVAC coil distribution business is now a substantial manufacturing enterprise. The product line has been expanded to include HVAC coils, EC Fan Arrays, and Air Handling Units.
30 years in business puts Mainstream in a rare class. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics publishes Business Employment Dynamics to provide a picture of the state of the labor market which indicates on average 70% of businesses close their doors in 10 years or less. After 30 years, fewer than 15% survive.
Mainstream was founded by Derrick Markham in 1992, and although Derrick is still actively involved with sales, Mainstream is now spearheaded by Jim Markham, Derrick’s son. Jim took what was a successful business, expanded on it, and invested significantly to grow it to what it is today.
The family aspect of Mainstream continues with Jim’s sons heading up the IntelliCUBE Sales and Operations divisions. “I’m really proud of what my father and I have accomplished in the first 25 years of business, but I am even prouder of my two sons, who have been working with me over the past 5 or so years, really forging the future of the company,” said Jim Markham “The synergy we are able to see by working together to grow and solve problems as a family team is beyond my wildest dreams.”
With the help of the 3rd generation, Mainstream has pivoted to supplementing their HVAC coils business by manufacturing super high-efficiency EC Fan Arrays. “Deciding to manufacture EC fan arrays was an easy decision. They’re so efficient and easy to install that they make a perfect complementary product to our already established coil offering. Our customers have been really excited about the IntelliCUBE EC fan array product as it allows them to avoid replacing entire aging Air Handling Units by just retrofitting a fan replacement.” said Sheldon Markham.
Mainstream continues to remain on the cutting edge, developing ways to refine the process of designing, replacing and installing fan arrays. IntelliCUBE EC Fan arrays from Mainstream allow for expedited retrofitting of Air Handling Units. IntelliCUBE EC fans require no maintenance, are significantly quieter than belt-driven fans, and are highly energy efficient. IntelliCUBE EC fans can be used to replace large, aging or broken fans with an array of smaller fans that are easier to install and transport.
Offering a wide range of options to choose from, and the ability to have a fan array quoted in a day and delivered in weeks, Mainstream’s IntelliCUBE EC fan array systems have become the prime choice for retrofitting commercial and industrial air handlers. Mainstream is a Berkeley Heights, NJ-based HVAC manufacturer with a focus on making the process of quoting and installing fans arrays and other HVAC components as easy as possible.
For more information, please visit www.mainstream-corp.com or contact Nick Walker at nick.walker@mainstream-corp.com. 47 Russo Place, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922.
About Mainstream
Mainstream was founded in the early 90’s as a family business in Northern New Jersey, manufacturing coils and other HVAC components. Over the past two and a half decades, Mainstream has grown and evolved into one of the leading manufacturers of Air Handling systems and equipment. Continuous, iterative product development, paired with a steady expansion of production capability and a strong culture of service, has Mainstream positioned for robust growth throughout the next decade.
Mainstream’s core values of knowledge, innovation and integrity are the principles that have propelled the growth of the business, and characterize what clients have come to expect from us.
